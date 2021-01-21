ANTIGONISH: StFX University has begun the demolition process for Lane Hall, a former residence on the upper campus.

Andrew Beckett, the university’s vice president of finance, indicated work has already begun on the interior of the building, which was completed in the fall of 1968.

“The building is at the end of its useful life at this point in time,” Beckett told The Reporter. “We don’t use it (anymore) in terms of residence.”

Lane Hall was built and owned, at the time, by the Congregation de Notre Dame. It was a female residence until it was purchased by StFX University in 1975.

Photos by Drake Lowthers

Lane Hall was built in 1968 and purchased by StFX Univerity in 1975.

At that time, the residence was divided into two sections, Lane A, a female residence, and Lane B, a male residence.

Demolition of the building itself is tentatively scheduled for spring, and if everything goes to plan, Beckett expects the demolition process to be completed by next summer.

“We’re clearing the site to make way for a new academic building,” he said. “The plan is to proceed with a new academic building that’s going to allow us to consolidate a number of health-related academic areas into one building.”

Beckett suggested this would be a good opportunity to get rid of structures like the old Annex building, create expanded academic opportunities, and provide a better environment in terms of academic spaces.

The university hopes to complete the fundraising initiative within the next year to 18-months, and, in return, construction on the new academic building would be finalized by the summer of 2024.

Lane Hall was named after Francis E. Lane of Moncton, N.B., who was a graduate of StFX. He founded Lane’s Bakery in Moncton in 1926 and established Lane’s Bakeries Limited, which he operated for the next 36 years before being bought by Ben’s Bread.

Beckett added that recognizing Lane Hall’s legacy and its namesake is currently part of the discussions for the new academic building.