Community L’Arche Cape Breton’s annual ‘Drive-Thru Bethlehem’ By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - December 17, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp On December 5 L’Arche Cape Breton put on its annual “Drive-Thru Bethlehem.” Drivers made their way around the property at Iron Mines, taking part in the annual event from the comfort of their cars. Contributed photosOn December 5 L’Arche Cape Breton put on its annual “Drive-Thru Bethlehem. Drivers made their way around the L’Arche property at Iron Mines, taking part in the annual event from the comfort of their cars. As shepherds guided the public through the “village of Bethlehem,” they met the inn keeper, merchants, angels, Roman soldiers, the Three Kings, villagers, and of course, Mary, Joseph, and the Baby Jesus. At L’Arche Cape Breton, people choose to live relationships in a Christian community. Those who participated in the “Drive-Thru Bethlehem” on December 5 experienced the story of Jesus Christ’s birth in a unique and interactive way. On December 5 L’Arche Cape Breton put on its annual “Drive-Thru Bethlehem.”