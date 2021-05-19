L’Ardoise man charged in homicide

NEW MINAS: The RCMP’s Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit has charged four people, including a 28-year-old from Richmond County, in the homicide of 51-year-old Robert Campbell.

On May 18, Rebecca Elizabeth Moir, 37, of Five Islands, and Brandon Doucette, 28, of L’Ardoise, were arrested without incident in relation to Campbell’s homicide. Both were charged with: murder; criminal negligence causing death; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Moir is also facing an additional charge of possession of a weapon while prohibited, while Doucette is facing additional charges of discharge of a firearm and pointing a firearm.

Both were remanded into custody and the RCMP said they appeared in court today, Moir in Kentville Provincial Court, and Doucette in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court.

In the early morning hours of May 24, 2020, police said they were called to a home invasion in Wolfville Ridge. A second call was reported shortly after 7 a.m. in St. Croix, where a vehicle was burnt and Campbell’s remains were found inside, the RCMP noted.

On May 14, Darroll Murray Atwell, 42, of Robinson Corner, and Devyn Adam Dennis, 26, of Bishopville, were arrested without incident in relation to Campbell’s homicide. Both were charged with: indignity to human remains; accessory after the fact; break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence; and arson.

Both have been remanded into custody and will next appear in Kentville Supreme Court on May 21.

The RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to contact them at 902-365-3120. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.