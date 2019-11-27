Laser Acupuncture Treatment and Smoking

“I went for the treatment, which was relaxing and pleasant. Afterwards, I had no withdrawal symptoms, no stress and no desire to have a cigarette – Six years and counting!”

Laser Acupuncture Therapy, can be thought of as one variation on ‘Acupuncture without the Needles’. It can be a very effective treatment for chronic pain, stress, depression, anxiety and mental health concerns. The same can be said for its effects on weight loss and appetite control, as wellas a method to quit smoking and as a treatment for alcohol and drug addiction.

The treatment uses a low-intensity, non-thermal laser to stimulate certain traditional acupuncture points throughout the body. This technology uses low levels of light that aren’t enough to heat your body’s tissue, but can be used to stimulate healing.

Laser acupuncture has been utilized successfully for a number of issues. It is non-invasive, aseptic and without pain, or a lengthy recovery time. The authors of a clinical study, “Laser Acupuncture Therapy for the Treatment of Tobacco Addiction” concluded that laser therapy,and the laser device itself, were safe and effective in “reducing the amount of tobacco products consumed by subjects from baseline to 30-day follow-up”. There were no side effects reported, by any subject, who was treated with laser acupuncture during the trial.

Aconvenient alternative for anyone wanting to try acupuncture, but shies away from needles.

There are a variety of quit-smoking aids and treatments available to the public: the nicotine patch, gum, vaping and simply quitting cold-turkey. Perry Munro says he found these methods irksome and ineffective.

“I was a smoker for half a century and many times tried to quit with no success. [These options] just frustrated me and made life miserable for those close to me. A fellow smoker and friend had quit using laser therapy. I went in for one treatment and never smoked again.”

Munro’s laser acupuncture treatment was administered on the ear and the wrist. Auricular acupuncture (focusing on key points in the ear) has an anatomical and neurological aspect and follows the holistic lines of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).

In TCM, Acupuncture-based therapy works with the concept of a vital life force, called Qi. Qi flows in energetic pathways in the body— called meridians. This meridian system connects to our internal organs and in this manner affects our state of health.

Along these meridians, depicted as lines or tunnels, energy comes to the surface – like an access highway. These localized energy points are the key pressure areas for restoring balance.

Acupuncture is considered an ancient and respected healing practice. Auricular acupuncture, specifically, has been practiced for almost as long. It utilizes pressure points which traverse the entire ear and correspond to every one of our body zones, or internal organs. When a treatment is administered vitality is directed, like a suggestion of wellness, to the struggling area.

As with general acupuncture, auricular acupuncture is used to treat the effects of acute and chronic pain associated with sciatica, osteoarthritis, headache, knee arthroscopy, hip fracture, and hip arthroplasty.

Laser acupuncture stimulates one, or many, key areas to achieve specific results. The number of required sessions is individual-specific. Some may need several treatments while others, like Munro, may be a one-hit success story.

General research shows there is a lot of potential in the field of laser acupuncture. It is cited as safe and often effective; as well as being a fairly swift therapy – each treatment takes only a few minutes to administer.

Be it the use of a needle, a laser, or simple applied pressure, a dysfunction of the Qi can be balanced and health often improved by stimulating these points.

Catherine Knott is a journalist, former health professional and reiki councillor. You can reach her at catherineskyeknott@gmail. com.