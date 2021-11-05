As we approach Remembrance Week and Remembrance Day, I am hoping that perhaps your readership can assist me with a solemn task related to veterans.

I am the coordinator of the Last Post Fund’s Unmarked Grave Program here in Nova Scotia. We are a non-profit organization with a mission “to ensure that no veteran is denied a dignified funeral and burial, as well as a military gravestone, due to insufficient funds at time of death.”

In many circumstances, when a veteran passed away either they, or their family, did not have the financial means to purchase a marker. As a result, I rely on Nova Scotians across the province to provide me with leads to follow up, which I do so with fervour.

Across Canada this year, the Last Post Fund is currently on track to provide approximately 1,000 headstones to veterans lying in unmarked graves! Our criteria to provide a marker is relatively straightforward; the UMG Program is available to eligible veterans whose grave has not had a permanent headstone or foot marker for five years or more, and who have not previously received funeral and burial funding from the Last Post Fund or Veterans Affairs Canada.

I will also point out that a veteran to us is someone who served, regardless of the era and how long they served. If a grave of a veteran has been marked with a temporary marker (like a wooden cross), we will also consider replacing it with something more permanent. If any readers are aware of an unmarked veteran’s grave, regardless of location, I would love to hear from them. I can be reached at: steve.stamant@lastpostfund.ca.

Steve St-Amant

Vice-President Nova Scotia Chapter

Last Post Fund

Boutiliers Point Road