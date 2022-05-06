If people are remembered for even a single gesture, it’s safe to assume the late John MacLellan would be proud that his gift will be honoured for many years.

In his will, MacLellan left a legacy gift of $1.68-million to the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation (SMRHF). The foundation said it only realized the true amount of the donation after receiving the last installment in June 2021.

MacLellan died at the age of 96 in 2018 following a brief stay at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital. He drove a taxi in the town until the age of 89.

The taxi driver, who started with Zinck’s Taxi in 1946, was always in uniform wearing his matching blue jacket, pants, peaked cap, light blue shirt, and navy necktie, and he always had a smile on his face, according to StFX University. They said MacLellan logged more than 4.8-million kilometres over his 60-year career.

In an old interview that was part of a tribute video to honour his gift, MacLellan estimated he put over one million miles on his cars, even pointing to a mention of his achievement in Time Magazine.

Family friend Margaret Zinck called him a “true gentleman,” remembering him as a very honest and good person who was very kind to everyone he crossed paths with. She said MacLellan’s motto was safe, reliable, and courteous, noting Zinck’s Taxi always depended on the long-time driver.

Zinck said MacLellan “knew everybody, and all their histories, and he could tell you a story about everybody.” She said he was a big part of the history of Antigonish.

MacLellan’s uniform now hangs in Antigonish’s Heritage Museum, which includes a personalized belt that he had until the day he died.

Kathy Chisholm, St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Site Lead said she was not surprised at MacLellan’s generosity.

Meghan MacGillivray-Case, chair of the SMRHF, explained a legacy gift is “one of the most significant and impactful gifts that you can give,” noting that this donation “will help support health care in our community for generations to come.”

Chisholm said the donation is invaluable to the facility and the foundation wants to recognize the importance of this significant donation, which will be placed into the “St. Martha’s and You” endowment fund.

As a result, the palliative unit will be named after MacLellan, “in recognition of his legacy and the importance of this donation in years to come.”

This is the kind of gesture that leaves people speechless because of its selflessness, but more so, because of the deep impact it will have in so many ways.

This gift can save lives, can make people healthier, can improve the overall well-being of the region, and will help solidify the future of the Strait area’s main health care facility for years to come.

MacLellan’s multi-million dollar gift will change lives for the better, and that is a truly great legacy.