Launch into summer with TD Summer Reading Club

MULGRAVE: Eastern counties regional library (ECRL) has adapted to the current conditions in many ways, including the expansion of digital library services and the resumption and expansion of the Borrow By Mail service.

ECRL remains committed to supporting reading and literacy, and cultivating a love of learning, although the shape of our service is different. The TD Summer Reading Club is no exception to this, and children will be able to participate on-line or by phone this year.

The TD Summer Reading Club is an inclusive program, offered in English and in French, that strives to engage all children in the joy of reading. The program helps to connect families with books and to build confidence in reading. Once registered, children will be encouraged to log time spent reading and learning to win small prizes.

The TD Summer Reading Club website will offer fun activities on-line, including weekly trivia competitions, a Battle of the Books tournament, author/illustrator workshops, and more. Children will also be challenged to write silly jokes and stories, review books, and create their own digital notebooks to track their accomplishments.

Registration for TD Summer Reading Club begins on June 15. Learn how to register and get started by visiting: ecrl.library.ns.ca/youth. Those without Internet access can call the toll-free number 1-855-787-7323 to register and get more information about how they can participate.

“Reading every day helps children maintain the abilities they need for school. Participating in the TD Summer Reading Club, is a fun way to encourage this reading habit. As an extra bonus, finding enjoyment and relaxation in a book will support children’s well-being during what is likely to be a very different Summer vacation,” said CEO Laura Emery.

Anyone who does not yet have a free library card is encouraged to register on-line by visiting: ecrl.library.ns.ca/registration. New library users will be provided with an account number and PIN by e-mail, which they can use to enjoy everything the library offers on-line, including TD Summer Reading Club. ECRL will waive any past fines or bills to make library services available to everyone. Questions about any of ECRL’s services can be directed to their toll-free phone number at 1-855-787-7323 (call Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm) or e-mail: membership@ecrl.ca.