Community Lennox Passage Provincial Park now reopened after closure for repairs By Adam McNamara - September 26, 2024 Photo contributed. Damage from the storm caused a deep hole to appear at the entrance of the provincial park, which one resident marked with a stick. Now with repairs done there's no safety issue and it's back to being a double lane once again.