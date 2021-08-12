Home Community Lennox Passage Yacht Club’s annual Harbourfest in D’Escousse Community Lennox Passage Yacht Club’s annual Harbourfest in D’Escousse By Jake Boudrot - August 12, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The weather was cooperative for most of the long weekend to allow participants to get out on the water. Photos by Jake BoudrotBoats were moored at the Lennox Passage Yacht Club wharf on the long weekend for the 2021 edition of the popular Harbourfest community festival. There were boats of all sizes in and around the Lennox Passage Yacht Club in D’Escousse on the long weekend. The weather was cooperative for most of the long weekend to allow participants to get out on the water. In addition to a well attended boat poker run on Aug. 1, there was a beer tent with food and entertainment set up along the wharf in D’Escousse. The BBQs, steam pots and fryers were working overtime in D’Escousse as attendees were treated to all sorts of great food.