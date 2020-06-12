Green Island is located at the northeast entrance to Chedabucto Bay and the Strait of Canso, a busy sea-lane in the “days of wooden ships and iron men.”

It is also an area of frequent thick fogs and unpredictable currents. For all these reasons, it was decided to establish an aid to navigation there. According to one source, there was a warning device there as early as 1853, however, most other sources agree that 1865 is a more accurate date for the inception of a lighthouse on Green island.

This initial light consisted of a one and one half storey frame house with a lantern on the roof 110 feet high. Needless to say, this device was operated manually and this was accomplished by winding 25-pound weights every four hours. The person responsible and the first keeper of the light was Patrick Duann who served in this capacity from 1865 to 1871.

In that year, the father was succeeded by the son, William, who remained on the island until 1902, a period of 31 years. As son had succeeded father, in 1871 so too did William Duann Jr. in 1904. After almost 40 years, the original light continued to serve the navigational needs of the Strait. It emitted a red-white beam alternating every 45 seconds and was visible from a distance of 14 miles. In 1912 William Duann Jr. retired thus bringing to a close a 47-year tenure for the Duann family.

Edward Boudreau was the replacement. He maintained the light until 1923 when he, in turn, was replaced by Harry Boudreau and his assistant Larry D. Boudreau. A year later, 1924, an automatic siren was installed at a cost of $15,000.

The latter Mr. Boudreau kept the light until 1932 when Amedee Boudreau took over. His service continued for 20 years until 1952 when assistant Conrad Landry, and his family settled on the island. Mr. Landry was assisted over his 32-year career by Wilfred Joshua, Lester Doyle, and Valdore Boudreau.

Green Island lighthouse keepers:

1. Patrick Duann: 1865-1871

2. William Duann: 1871-1902

3. William Duann Jr.: 1902-1912

4. Edward Boudreau: 1912-1923

5. Harry Boudreau: 1923-1932

6. Amedee Boudreau: 1932-1952

7. Conrad Landry: 1952-1982

8. Gary Landry: 1982-1986

Upgrades began on Green Island in 1968. In that year a skeletal tower was erected, and a new house was built. Then in 1971 the lantern was replaced by an electronic foghorn.

Lorraine Landry, wife of Conrad, lived on the island for 49 years. Her father was the previous lighthouse keeper, Amedee Boudreau, and she moved there with her family as a child of two. On February 1, 1952 she married Conrad Landry and thus continued her residency on the island where she raised three children, Gary, Debbie, and Donna. The children were home schooled until Grade 8 at which time they went to the mainland to continue their educations.

The last lighthouse keeper to date was Gary Landry, son of Conrad and Lorraine. When Conrad retired in 1982, Gary assumed responsibility for the facility and continued in this capacity until 1986 when an automated tower was installed. And so, Green Island continues to serve as an active aid to navigation in the Strait of Canso, but now it does so without human intervention.

Other names which might be associated with service on Green Island were: Alzear Boudreau, Joe LeBlanc, Simon Harrie, Francis Casey, Tom Ball, Kenny Dean, Raymond Boudreau, Bill Keating, and Wilfred Samson.