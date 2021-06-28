Lloyd Hines re-offering in Guysborough-Tracadie

GUYSBOROUGH: Lloyd Hines wants to continue providing the people of Guysborough-Tracadie with their fair share.

“I’ve felt I had another campaign in me, and I really, really enjoy representing our people in Halifax,” Hines told The Reporter. “I think it’s an essential position, and I think I have the knowledge and experience to be able to provide good representation to the citizens. “

For the last eight years, he has represented the riding of Guysborough-Tracadie at Province House, is the current Minister of Transportation and Active Transit, and believes he’s been effective in getting a fair share for the people he represents representing the riding.

“Our fair share is what every MLA is looking for in Nova Scotia but it’s not always easy to get or to maintain,” Hines said. “People need to understand, even when you’re in government, even when you’re a cabinet minister like I am, you still have to be diligent, you have to be quick, and you have to understand the programs in order to get your fair share.”

Hines explained one of the things the former Premier did and the current Premier is continuing, is getting Nova Scotians to live within their means with good fiscal management.

“I am pleased to continue working with Lloyd in the next provincial election,” Premier Iain Rankin said. “We are so fortunate to have his voice at the table. He has been a proven advocate not only for the people of Guysborough-Tracadie, but all Nova Scotians. I look forward to continuing our work together in a new Liberal government.”

When asked what he’s most proud of while serving as an elected official, Hines suggested this operated on two-levels, one being as a cabinet minister with province-wide responsibilities that are not necessarily focused on his riding.

“There’s a few things I’m really happy with, one that I really believe in and supported our government on is the inclusion of four-year-olds in school, with the pre-primary program,” he said. “The twinning of (Highway) 104 between New Glasgow and Antigonish is a tremendous accomplishment for our government; we know the statistics, twinned highways save lives and we’re going to take out a very dangerous section of the highway.”

When he looks locally at the riding, there are numerous projects he is proud to have been a part of, from putting a new wing on the Guysborough Memorial Hospital, to obtaining $4.25 million for the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex, and reopening Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso.

“That was a real nightmare two-years-ago because of nursing resources we couldn’t keep the emergency room open,” Hines said.

Another project the transportation minister is proud of is the replacement of the Country Harbour ferry.

“In 2014, the department of transportation was considering closing that ferry because it had a low volume of activity,” Hines said. “And I fought them successfully off that idea.”

He indicated that on July 18, the province will be re-opening that location with a brand new, $3.6 million, Nova Scotia-built ferry that will ensure that services remain in operation for another 40 years.

Hines suggested while the province took a beating with the pandemic, they didn’t back away and they helped people who needed help.

“We don’t make decision based on politics, we make decisions based on need,” Hines said. “It’s important as an MLA to understand the communities, and the best way to understand the communities is to live in the riding, and so far, I’m the only candidate who lives in the riding.”