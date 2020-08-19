Local chocolatier on national shortlist for RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards

ANTIGONISH: The founder and CEO of Peace by Chocolate, who officially became a Canadian citizen earlier in the year – has been shortlisted by an esteemed panel of judges as being recognized as an inspirational immigrant who has made a positive impact on their community since arriving in Canada.

“I am humbled to announce that I have been selected on the finalists’ shortlist of the RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards,” Tareq Hadhad said.

As the first Canadian national award program, the RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards recognize the achievements of all immigrants including community advocates, volunteers, successful entrepreneurs, and cultural icons.

Following a nomination period, Canadian Immigrant’s editorial department vetted all nominations and selected Hadhad to the shortlist of 75 potential candidates. The voting period ended on August 7 and the winners will be chosen based on the number of online votes they receive.

Founded in 2004, the magazine began with a mandate to “inform, educate, and motivate” immigrants to Canada and assist them in their new journey. Since then, Canadian Immigrant has grown to be the only national multi-platofrm brand for all immigrants to Canada on topics from careers to education to settlement.

“To be honest, the news of making it to the finalists’ list has brightened my days during this challenging time,” he said. “The COVID-19 crisis has shown the world that we are all interconnected despite race, culture, or country of origin.”

The former Syrian refugee indicated these prestigious awards are a symbol of diversity and the importance of coming together as Canadians during hard times to support one another.

“And I am truly honoured to be shortlisted with other inspiring immigrants who made Canada their home by choice and are contributing so much to this amazing country every single day.”