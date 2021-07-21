HALIFAX: Hospitals in the region were approved for provincial funding.

On July 15, the provincial government confirmed it is investing $7.6 million in equipment upgrades, including new diagnostic, imaging and monitoring equipment.

“This investment means our hospitals will have the necessary equipment and spaces for our health-care providers to deliver the best possible care,” said Health and Wellness Minister Zach Churchill.

Nova Scotia Health will also initiate a competitive process to obtain a replacement CT scanner and complete any associated renovations at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish.

“This could be a request for proposals or they could use the standing offer,” provincial spokesperson Marla MacInnis explained. “The process will be managed and evaluated by NSH. We anticipate it will be completed this fiscal year, pending no delays.”

As well, the province announced that a $1.2 million project to renovate and upgrade space at the Strait-Richmond Hospital was approved and will be fully funded by the Strait Richmond Health care Foundation.

“The funding for Strait-Richmond comes from the foundation and the province,” MacInnis told The Reporter. “The foundation provided $1.2 million in funding and the province has contributed $650,000.”

According to MacInnis the project includes renovations to the Emergency Department care team work station, point-of-care testing equipment relocations, various clinical service room upgrades, medical gas upgrades, registration, waiting, and admissions area improvements, and the creation of two new ambulatory care rooms.

“Through dedicated fundraising efforts and the generosity of many, the renovations at Strait Richmond Hospital will directly benefit the people and communities who access care at the facility,” added Shirley McNamara, Strait Richmond Health care Foundation board.