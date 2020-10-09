PORT HAWKESBURY: The local journalism community mourned the passing of long-time reporter Nancy King.

King, who passed away on October 2 at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, was born at the very same hospital to Jim and Helen (Keefe) King of Port Hawkesbury.

King spent her first five years living in Point Tupper before moving to Port Hawkesbury, later graduating with Honours from SAERC in 1991. She attended the University of King’s College in Halifax where she earned a degree in journalism in 1995.

King started her career with a brief stint at The Reporter before moving on to The Cape Breton Post where she worked for the past 21 years.

“She developed wonderful friendships with her colleagues there,” reads her obituary. “Nancy had an amazing career and was known for her objectivity, fairness and tenacity-no matter how big or small the story.”

Of note in her career was her work involving the case of Ernest Fenwick MacIntosh, which began in the Strait area and spanned two continents and multiple decades.

As a result of her friendship with the late author Silver Donald Cameron and her coverage of the murder trials of James Landry and Dwayne Samson for the death of Phillip Boudreau, King had several of her photos featured in his final book Blood On The Water.

“Nancy’s favourite moment in her career was writing a story about Canada’s first female astronaut, Roberta Bondar after meeting and spending the day with her at her summer home in Baddeck,” according to her obituary.

Noting King’s strong connection to the town via her father, former long-time town councillor Jim King, Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton honoured King’s professionalism during the town’s regular monthly meeting on October 6.

“I acknowledged the loss to long-time town councillor Jimmy King and his wife Helen on the loss of their daughter,” the mayor said. “I’ve done many interviews with Nancy and she’s always provided equitable reporting, in terms of both sides and all perspectives and I’ve always found her to be fair and thorough. She excelled in her field of journalism.”

Visitation was held on October 8 at Dennis Haverstock Funeral Home and the funeral Mass took place on October 9 in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church.

King was 47 years old.