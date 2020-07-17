Looking back over the decades and, indeed, centuries, it is amazing to observe the numerous family names that once were common in this area. One of those names that no longer holds a place here is Murray.

FAMILY # 1

Generation 1. Donald Murray married Anne MacLeod in Scotland in 1812. They had two sons, Murdoch and John. (1802)

Generation 2. Murdoch married Anne Buchanan at St. John’s in Arichat December 29, 1831. Anne was born in 1814, the daughter of Duncan Buchanan and Mary MacCall. (1811)

Generation 3. There were seven children born to Murdoch and Anne: Mary, 1834; Donald, 1845-1899 (married Mary McRitchie); Hugh, 1848-1934; Duncan, 1838-1924; Norman was born in 1855; there are no recorded dates for John; and Sara who (1834)

Generation 4. married John McRitchie and from this union there ensued John (killed in the U.S.); Duncan 1838-1924) was wed to Catherine McRitchie in 1865; Donald. (1838)

FAMILY # 2

Robert Murray married Jane Mauger on 18 May 1868 at Black River. She was only 42 when she died on September 23, 1881 at Cap la Ronde. Their children were John Henry, baptized at Cap la Ronde September 19, 1869; Mary Elizabaptized September 28, 1873 at Cap la Ronde; Jessie Ann baptized July 16, 1871, Cap la Ronde; Sara Jane born December 31, 1874; Margaret Rachel born September 6, 1877 and baptized October 7, 1877; and Jane Ann or Anne Jane baptized April 19, 1878, Cap la Ronde. (1848)

FAMILY # 3

Hugh Murray was joined in matrimony to Marion Mauger on January 23, 1877. The children were Murray October 6, 1878 Cap la Ronde; Margaret Rachelbaptized October 1, 1877 Cap la Ronde; Anne Jane baptized April 10, 1878 Cap la Ronde; Henry James baptized September 29, 1888 West Bay; Phillip James born May 9, 1881 L’Ardoise; Peter James born August 15, 1883 West Bay baptized October 6, 1878 Cap la Ronde. (1857)

FAMILY # 4

John Murray was married at Arichat on December 16, 1830 to Elizabeth Wilson who was born in 1811. John died age 67 November 24, 1894 in Mulgrave. The children were Anne born 1830; she married Malcolm Smith (1838-1863); Robert born 1837 married Jane MacKenzie; William born 1849; John 1846-; Mary Elizabeth 1851-; Jessie 1844; Christina 1856; George born 1835 married Mathilda or Madeleine MacKay. The offspring were: Mathilda 1864; John 1865; George 1867; William 1870; Dougald 1872; Bella G. 1874; Mary Jane 1876; Eliza 1877; Robert 1879; and Sarah Anna born in 1839 and died in 1871 at Black River. On April 24, 1865 she was married at St. John’s Anglican Church, Arichat, to Francis Phillip Collier. He was born August 29, 1817 and died in 1902. There were two children: Mary C. Collin baptized February 13, 1867. She married George Young 1865-1909. The second child was Elizabeth Ann Collin baptized on June 8, 1869. Phillip Collin later was wed to Jessie Campbell on July 20, 1871. He died in 1896.