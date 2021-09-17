Lost surnames

Looking back over the decades, and indeed centuries, it is amazing to observe the numerous family names that once were common in this area. One of those names that no longer holds a place here is Grimes.

Family 1: 1821

Generation 1: Pierre Grimes was married at Arichat to Henriette Woolf, there were four children.

Generation 2: Andre (Andrew) Simon Grimes was born on June 14, 1846, a fisherman age 32 when he married Charlotte Cordeau on June 22, 1880 at Gloucester, Massachusettes. She was 21, born in Arichat. There was one child.

Generation 3: Harriet M. Grimes. At 42 years of age Charlotte was a widow. She married Joseph DeCoste a fisherman age 32 born in Arichat. The marriage took place on Nov. 6, 1902 at Gloucester.

Generation 2: Adele Grimes first married Jan. 26, 1864 to Simon Boucher. The second marriage was to John Cordeau in D’Escousse on Jan. 7, 1890.

Generation 2: Anne Grimes married Henry Marchand at Arichat Jan. 15, 1856.

Generation 2: Pierre Grimes was born March 9, 1842, and died Nov. 17, 1870. He married Marcelline Josse on Jan. 19, 1863 at Arichat. She was born Jan. 3, 1843 and died age 35 on Feb. 17, 1878 daughter of Simon Josse and M. Doyle.

Generation 3: Robert Henry Grimes born Jan. 3, 1864

Generation 3: Peter Leon Grimes born Sept. 26, 1865

Generation 3: Napoleon Grimes born March 23, 1867

Generation 3: Simon Grimes born Aug. 26, 1869

Generation 3: Gentil Grimes born Oct. 23, 1872

Generation 3: Simon Grimes born died Jan. 25, 1875

Generation 3: Daniel Grimes born Jan. 29, 1871. He died at age 63 in March 1934. On July 16, 1896 at Arichat he was wed to Marie Begin. She died June 25, 1960 age 94. Her parents were Charlie Begin and Louise Beausejour. There were five children.

Generation 4: Marie Louise Grimes born April 12, 1901

Generation 4: Charlie Peter Grimes born May 14, 1903

Generation 4: Peter Edgar Grimes born May 4, 1903 or 1904. He married Cecila Pitts Sept. 26, 1927 at East Hampton, New York.

Generation 5 consists of six children: Vincent, Edgar, Marie, David, William, Charles

Generation 4: Marie Alberta Grimes, born 1901, died age 96 June 1, 1997. Her husband was Sam Gagnon.

Generation 4: Emma Grimes born in 1913 in Boston.

Generation 3: Alfred S. Grimes. At the age of 26 he wed Pauline Fougere on June 28, 1896 in Boston. She was born June 15, 1871 and died 1956 age 85 at River Bourgeois.

Generation 3: John Grimes married Barbara Poirier on January 13, 1895 in D’Escousse.

Generation 4: Leo Joseph Grimes born Sept. 27, 1912

Generation4: Lillian Jeanne Grimes born Nov. 10, 1906, died age 6 months Feb. 17, 1907 in D’Escousse

Generation 4: Charles Peter Grimes born Aug. 19, 1903

Generation 4: Anne Alberta Grimes born Oct. 6, 1901

Generation 4: Ethel Marcelline Grimes born Sept. 7, 1899

Generation 4: Marie Emeline Grimes born Dec. 21, 1897

Generation 4: Peter Albine Grimes born Nov. 29, 1896 died age 3 months March 18, 1897

Family 2: 1829

Generation 1: Peter Grimes was married on April 24, 1849 at Arichat to Lucie Hebert daughter of Robert and Angelique LeBlanc.

Generation 2: Desire Grimes, born Dec. 19, 1851, married Adelina Kavanagh at D’Escousse on Jan. 15, 1872.

Generation 3: Emillie Grimes born Oct. 27, 1872