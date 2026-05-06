MacDonnell captures world championship gold
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CUTLINES: Photo by Andrew Dean/Xtreme Shots/ICU. Luke MacDonnell of Port Hawkesbury helped Team Canada to gold at the International Cheer Union Junior World and World Cheerleading Championships. (90)
Photo contributed. Luke MacDonnell (back row, fourth from left) and Team Canada celebrate their big win in Florida. (Team 233)
Photo contributed. Most of the time, Luke MacDonnell can be found practicing cheer at the Atlantic Cheer Academy in Port Hawkesbury but, every so often, the young man visits Orlando, Florida, to help Team Canada win gold on the world stage. (Luke 67)
Photo contributed. Luke MacDonnell is seen here with his personal cheering section including Hannah Hines, Alison Kehoe (and her two kids Abigail and Archer), Jaime Cook, Lauren Sampson (and her two girls Everly Martell and Henley Martell). (72)
Photo contributed. Luke MacDonnell and some of his teammates enjoy the Florida sun, after capturing a world championship for Canada. (46)
By Grant McDaniel
PORT HAWKESBURY: He has yet to graduate from Grade 12, but Luke MacDonnell is already a world champion.
“I don’t know how to explain it,” the Port Hawkesbury athlete, who recently returned from the International Cheer Union Junior World and World Cheerleading Championships with a gold medal told The Strait Area Reporter. “I had no idea when I first started cheer that I'd be on the world stage one day,” he said. “I was so proud. I never felt anything like that before.”
MacDonnell trains at the Atlantic Cheer Academy in Port Hawkesbury, where he continues to refine his skills under the guidance of coach Allison Kehoe. The academy also played a role in welcoming him home following his international success.
“When I came home, a bunch of family members, friends and others were all at the Causeway,” he said. “They followed us to the Atlantic Cheer Academy gym. We went there and celebrated.”
The championships were held in Orlando, Florida, from April 22–24. MacDonnell arrived several days early to acclimate with his teammates and take part in final preparations.
On the morning of April 22, he and his team took to the world stage.
"That was my first time on the world stage, so it was a little nerve-wracking, but we did awesome. After we competed, we got our results back,” MacDonnell said. “We were in first by, I think, four points, but then there were notes from the judges that we should clean up some things, so we had another practice, just to go over some stuff.”
And then he, along with his Canadian team members and all other countries competing walked together during the opening ceremonies.
“It was one of the coolest experiences I've ever had in my life. On Thursday, we competed again and then went to the awards – where we won,” MacDonnell said. “I didn't know that it would be so emotional. It was the last year for some people on the team, and it was the first year for others. It was a very, very special moment.”
MacDonnell competed as part of Team Canada in the Adaptive Ability Median division.
His journey to the world championships began months earlier when he considered trying out for Team Canada. He attended an initial tryout in Halifax on his own, followed by a callback in Moncton.
After the Moncton session, he learned he had earned a spot on the national team.
In the months leading up to the championships, MacDonnell travelled regularly to New Brunswick and Halifax for training sessions, often several times per month. While he was the only representative from Atlantic Cheer Academy, he quickly developed strong connections with his teammates.
Reflecting on the experience, MacDonnell said the trip to Florida is something he will not soon forget.
“Everything about that trip was just amazing.”
As he prepares to graduate from high school, MacDonnell is planning to attend Cape Breton University in Sydney, where he intends to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
While his studies will take him to the city, he plans to remain involved with Atlantic Cheer Academy. Looking ahead, he hopes to once again represent Canada on the world stage.
PORT HAWKESBURY: He has yet to graduate from Grade 12, but Luke MacDonnell is already a world champion. “I don’t know how to explain it,” the Port Hawkesbury athlete, who recently returned from the International Cheer Union Junior World and World Cheerleading Championships with a gold medal told The Strait Area Reporter. “I had no…
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Register Grant McDaniel
Sports reporter Grant McDaniel is a Port Hood native, who after graduating from StFX University, joined The Reporter in 2001.