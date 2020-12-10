MacDougall wants information about Sunset Manor renovations

PORT HAWKESBURY: Although he’s happy with the work that’s been done so far, Port Hawkesbury Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall wants to know more about renovations at Sunset Manor.

“We had significant, and a lot of improvements, and work done, but I went over and there’s still one job they said was complete that’s not complete,” he told council.

During the regular monthly town council meeting on December 1, MacDougall said a new wheelchair ramp at the entrance has not been constructed.

The town councillor noted that he’s heard work to replace the floor will start before the end of the year, but he’d like to get some confirmation on that.

“It’s hard to pin down a date on whether or when they’re going to start the floor,” he said. “I’m getting more calls from different people with silverfish in their units. I think the answer has to be to tear that old carpet out.”

MacDougall agreed to a suggestion from Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton to have Chief Administrative Office Terry Doyle reach out to Housing Cape Breton to find out more about the renovations.

During a special meeting on July 27, MacDougall had strong words for those in charge of Sunset Manor.

Town council and the Chief Administrative Officer met with the Cape Breton Island Housing Authority to discuss the state of the facility, then to show the officials around. At the time, the town sent a letter to the housing authority reiterating its concerns, then requesting an update from them in a month’s time.

Because council already met with the housing authority two years ago, and some of the issues identified then still haven’t been addressed, MacDougall was skeptical of their promises. Also feeding his skepticism was the behaviour of some members of the housing authority at an earlier meeting.

MacDougall noted that the Sunset Manor was constructed in 1974 and the structure is showing its age.