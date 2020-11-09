MacKay officially out in Central Nova

CENTRAL NOVA: A former, long-time Central Nova Member of Parliament (MP) who was also a recent Conservative Leadership contender says he will not return to federal politics for the next federal election.

In a statement issued by the Conservative Party, Peter MacKay made his difficult decision following reflection and discussion with his family.

“After spending almost nine months as a leadership candidate in the middle of this pandemic, much of it away from my family and full time job, my focus must be to return to both,” MacKay said.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s former defence minister thanked his family for their love and support and their patience and understanding of the demands of his political life.

MacKay also thanked the people of Central Nova, who elected him to represent them in Ottawa six times over the 18-years he spent as their MP and who warmly welcomed him back home to Nova Scotia.

“Finally, I am forever grateful to the countless Canadians across the country,” he said. “Who gave their time, energy, and finances to support both me and the Conservative Party during the recent extended leadership campaign.”

In the recent leadership election, MacKay, who finished second to Erin O’Toole, won 92 per cent of the vote in Central Nova, the highest margin of victory recorded in an individual riding in Canada.

Following his unsuccessful leadership bid, members of the Central Nova Conservative Riding Association indicated they wanted their former MP to represent them once again in Ottawa.

After weeks of deliberation, MacKay spoke with Conservative leader Erin O’Toole on November 2, to inform him on his decision not to run in the next federal election.

“I expressed my ongoing commitment to our party and to doing everything I can to ensure that the next election results in a Conservative victory, with Prime Minister Erin O’Toole at the helm,” he said. “I look forward to working with all Conservatives as I have for the last 40 years to defeat this Liberal government.”

In a statement of his own, O’Toole praised MacKay for his decades of commitment to the county and the party.

“In our call earlier today, Peter and I pledged to do everything possible to ensure our party remains united and strong,” O’Toole said. “Peter’s devotion to the Conservative Party, which he co-founded, is strong and I am grateful for his support as we work together to win the next election.”

MacKay was first elected to serve the riding of Pictou-Antigonish-Guysborough from 1997 to 2004 and as MP for the riding of Central Nova from 2004 to 2015 – and has since been a partner with the law firm Baker McKenzie.

During his 18 year political career, MacKay served as the leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada and helped merge the party with the Canadian Alliance to form the Conservative Party of Canada.