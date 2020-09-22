Male suspect sought in vandalism at business

ST. PETER’S: Police are investigating an act of vandalism which took place last month.

On August 23, Richmond District RCMP responded to a report of vandalism to a local business on Grenville Street in St. Peter’s. When police arrived, they found the window in the front door had been smashed by a large rock.

Video surveillance obtained confirmed that on the night of August 22 at 10:35 p.m., someone approached the business on foot and threw a rock through the front door. The male then left the area on foot, heading toward East Richmond Education Centre.

Richmond District RCMP is asking for assistance to locate the suspect, who is described as 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall, with an average build and wearing black pants and a black hoodie. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Richmond District RCMP at 902-535-2002 and those who wish to remain anonymous, can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.