ANTIGONISH: The suspect charged with stabbing a man at a local business appeared briefly by video link to Antigonish Provincial Court on Feb.5.

At that time, the Crown consented to a conditional release; the 41-year-old accused had been remanded at the North East Nova Correctional Centre.

Police indicate that on Feb. 4 at approximately 12:30 p.m., Antigonish RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing and when they arrived at the scene, they located a victim who was suffering from a stab wound in the stomach following a confrontation with another man in the parking lot.

The RCMP’s Antigonish Street Crime Enforcement Unit and North East Nova Traffic Unit assisted investigators and located Trevor Burns on West Street and arrested him without incident.

Burns’ next scheduled appearance is Mar. 3 in Antigonish for election and plea to driving while disqualified, possession of a weapon, two counts of breach of probation, failure to comply with an undertaking, and assault with a weapon.

He is also scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court two-weeks later on March 17, for sentencing on a number of unrelated charges including theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, breach of probation, operating a vehicle while prohibited to do so, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Additionally, Burns is scheduled to go to trial in Antigonish Provincial Court on Sept. 13, 2021 on more charges of assault and breach of probation.