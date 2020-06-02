Man charged with sexual offences, police reach out to additional victims

SHERBROOKE: Charges which include several sexual offences have been laid against 49-year-old Kevin Craig Hart of Country Harbour following a complaint made to Sherbrooke RCMP.

The investigation began in May and resulted in charges against the accused in relation to three victims, including two children in their teens.

Kevin Hart was arrested on May 29 and was remanded into custody. He appeared in court on June 1 and will remain in custody until a court appearance on June 8 in Antigonish.

He has been charged with 24 sexual offences which include sexual interference, unlawful confinement, sexual assault, assault, administering a noxious substance, voyeurism, and uttering threats. The offences are alleged to have occurred between 1999 and 2018.

Investigators have identified three victims to date, however, they are aware that there are additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone who feels they could be a victim, or has concerns about someone else who could be a victim, is encouraged to contact Guysborough District RCMP at 902-533-3801.