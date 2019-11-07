Man convicted in death of Phillip Boudreau passes away

ARICHAT: Almost a year after being released from prison, one of the men convicted in the death of Phillip Boudreau has died.

On November 3, at the Strait-Richmond Hospital, 72-year-old Joseph James Landry of Little Anse passed away.

Landry was released from prison on December 18, 2018 six months before the Parole Board of Canada granted him day parole, with regular leave privileges.

On January 29, 2015 Landry received 14 years of federal prison time after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Landry was one of the crew members of the Twin Maggies who had an altercation with Boudreau the day he disappeared in waters off Petit de Grat on June 1, 2013.

On December 7, 2018 the parole board granted the Twin Maggie’s captain, Dwayne Matthew Samson full parole after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2015 and was later sentenced to 10 years in prison.



