Man in police custody for stabbing

INVERNESS: A man was arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing here late last week.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. on August 7, Inverness District RCMP responded to a complaint of a serious assault which occurred in a parking lot on Central Avenue in Inverness.

Police located a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed by a man known to him following an argument. The victim has sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital by EHS.

The suspect, a 54-year-old man was arrested a short time later when he turned himself in at the Inverness RCMP Detachment. The suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on August 10.

The investigation is ongoing.