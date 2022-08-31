Man who brandished gun in local business faces arrest warrant in Saskatchewan

PORT HAWKESBURY: A man facing over a dozen weapons related charges in Nova Scotia now has a province-wide warrant for his arrest in Saskatchewan.

According to information provided by the Saskatchewan RCMP, they received a report in March 2022 of an assault that occurred in November 2021 in the Rural Municipality of Viscount.

As a result of their investigation, on July 18, 2022, 36-year-old Jeremy MacKenzie of Nova Scotia was charged with assault, pointing a firearm, use of a restricted weapon in a careless manner, along with one count of mischief.

“There is currently a Saskatchewan-wide warrant for Mackenzie’s arrest. At this time there is no evidence he is in Saskatchewan,” Saskatchewan RCMP told The Reporter. “Provincial Crown Prosecution is currently reviewing to determine if the warrant will be extended beyond provincial borders.”

On Aug. 21, a photo started to circulate on social media after it was posted to MacKenzie’s personal page showing him shaking hands with Conservative Leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre with the caption “Sometimes you just gotta tell em what’s up.”

Shortly after the image surfaced on Mackenzie’s public Telegram channel, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called on Poilievre to “denounce Jeremy MacKenzie and Diagolon,” someone he described as being a violent extremist.

“Over the course of my campaign I have shaken hands with literally tens of thousands of people at public rallies. It is impossible to do a background check on every single person who attends my events,” Poilievre’s campaign team said in a statement. “As I always have, I denounce racism and anyone who spreads it. I didn’t and don’t know or recognize this particular individual.”

An intelligence report produced by the Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre (ITAC) explicitly names MacKenzie as one of the “key individuals” associated with “ideologically motivated violent extremist” groups who were present during the Ottawa convoy occupation.

Canadian Anti-Hate Network Executive Director Evan Balgord indicated MacKenzie is the figurehead of the Diagolon movement, a far-right militia-style group that was linked to a plot to murder RCMP officers during last winter’s convoy blockade at Coutts, Alberta.

“Since the COVID pandemic, MacKenzie, and Diagolon have pushed further into what is called militant accelerationism, a set of tactics and strategies designed to put pressure on and worsen social tensions, often through violence, and hastening societal collapse,” Balgord told The Reporter. “We were not surprised that MacKenzie was named in the ITAC report as one of the ‘key individuals’ associated with ideologically motivated violent extremism that was present at the Ottawa occupation.”

In Nova Scotia, MacKenzie is scheduled to return to Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Nov. 28, for a status report, followed by a trial hearing on Jan. 16, 2023 in relation to a careless use of a firearm charge.

An affidavit signed by RCMP Cst. David Peck highlights that in January 2022, MacKenzie posted a video on social media that was filmed with his cellphone, showing himself drunkenly waving a gun around the owners and operators of the Iron Mountain Wilderness Cabins in Whycocomagh.

At the time of the incident, MacKenzie had two restricted semi-automatic pistols registered to him, a Glock 17 and a Smith & Wesson M&P. The firearm that MacKenzie is seen brandishing in the video posted to social media was a Glock 17.

However, MacKenzie’s Glock was registered to his home in Pictou and he didn’t have authorization to transport his weapon away from his residence.

In Peck’s affidavit, it’s highlighted that MacKenzie is an Afghanistan veteran who has PTSD and his weapon has a restricted high-capacity magazine, which was not registered.

With evidence of the illegal transport of restricted weapons and improper handling of weapons, Peck obtained a search warrant for MacKenzie’s home in Pictou, where he now faces an additional 12 firearms-related offenses.

Court documents reveal the RCMP seized three rifles, a Czech Small Arms SA Vz.58 Sporter, a Spectre Ltd. WS-MCR Rifle and a Maccabee SLR, as well as two handguns, prohibited high-capacity magazines, and other military equipment.

The appearance in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court follows two court appearances in Pictou Provincial Court in September for another careless use of a firearm charge.

As he was facing nearly a dozen firearms related charges, MacKenzie was present during an anti-mask protest outside of the Fall River home of Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang and was charged with mischief, uttering threats, repeated telephone calls, and intimidation of a health professional to impede their duties.

MacKenzie has a pre-trial conference in relation to those charges on Sept. 13 in Dartmouth Provincial Court, while his trial is set for Jan. 12 to 13, 2023.