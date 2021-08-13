Editor’s note: The individuals listed below are from St. John’s Parish in Arichat, unless otherwise indicated.

John Josselyn Latimer married Hilda Marie Leslie Dec. 29, 1921

Charles John Howard Latimer married Annie Esther Stewart (Boston) Sept. 14, 1921

Harry J. Murray (Methodist) (Lynn, Mass.) married Agnes J. Mauger June 29, 1921

Charles Eugene D’Amour (Montreal) married Katherine J. Miller (Trenton) Oct. 25, 1920

Edward Burge (Rocky Bay) married Elizabeth Fader (Pondville) (widow of Elias Hornn) Sept. 7, 1920

Albert James Gunning (22) (Pictou) married Lottie Mary Christine Isabel Burge (24) May 27, 1920

John Howard MacKichan (28) (Cleveland) married Christine Isabelle Mauger (24) Sept. 23, 1919

Abraham Kenneth MacKintosh (28) (Port Hawkesbury) married Lisa Mauger (25) (Cape La Ronde) Aug. 22, 1918

William John Mauger (36) married Mary Ann Mauger (37) July 25, 1918

Ross Gerald Harstone (32) (Seafort, Cnt.) married Josephine Matheson Morrison (St. Peter’s) Nov. 17, 1914

James Logan Shaw (37) (Lochside) married Alfreda Marie Leslie (27) Nov. 5, 1917

Allen Archibald Edwards (23) married Grace Alfreda Burge July 12, 1917

Lennox Hubert Tupper Mauger (20) Cape La Ronde) married Ida Jane LeLacheur (18) (Cape La Ronde) July 17, 1917

William Ernest Ferguson (23) (Cleveland) married Maude Euphemia Catherine Wilson (22) (Pondville) June 20, 1917

Howard Clarence Barkhouse (27) (Lunenburg) married Elizabeth Maud Franklin (26) June 14, 1917

Edward Alfred Ansell Carrigan (27) (Fisherman) married Rachel Bell McRae (19)(Grand Anse) July 27, 1916

Edward James Mauger m. Lillian May LeLacheur Dec. 29, 1915

Charles Louis Bosdet (28) (Mexico) married Marian Elise Bourinot (20) Aug. 25, 1915

George Ingram Rice (36) (Sydney) married Irene Mildred Gruchy (24) Sept. 15, 1914

James William LeRoy Latimer (22) married Mary Lamey Barrett (21) Mar. 23, 1914

Frederick Charles Steed (23) (North Sydney) married Francis Le Grande Gruchy (North Sydney) Dec. 13, 1913

Peter Wallace Wilson (widower) married Laura Mauger Jan. 23, 1911

William Thorley Suchling (Christ Church) married Lillian Alice Gruchy Sept. 16, 1908

Thomas Charles Brainard married Jue (St. Paul’s, Halifax) June 17, 1908

Wllliam L. Irish (Mulgrave) married Dolina J. Crichton Sept. 18, 1907

Thomas J. Shaw married Ada E. Parker Feb. 6, 1907

Joseph Parker married Catherine Edwards Feb. 6, 1907

Alexander Clifford Carrigan married Mary Jane McAskill Aug. 29, 1906

Anthony William Dobson married Elizabeth Shaw Apr. 30, 1906

William Dunphy married Mary L. McPherson Feb. 7, 1906

Charles George (Madame Island) married Layra Mary Nicholl (Madame Island) Jan. 10, 1906

Duncan Finlayson married Ethel Maude Ballam Dec. 13, 1905

Peter W. Wilson married Jane C. Parker Oct. 28, 1905

Joseph Henry Luce married Margaret Fortune Oct. 28, 1905

Clemints G. Cutler married Florence J. Crichton Oct. 22, 1905

John Couicsott married Daisy Clarke Smith Jan. 4, 1905

Phillip R. Mauger married Mary Ann C. Mauger Jan. 31, 1903

Phillip H. Ausie married Mary B. Wilson Nov. 18, 1901

Freeman George married Margaret E. Murphy (Guysborough) Sept. 10, 1901

Colin Diggdon (Guysborough) married Florence Nicholl June 10, 1901

Edward L. Brown (widower) (Grand Pre) married Jane Edith Hoyt Fixott Dec. 11, 1899

Roderick Dunphie married Elizabeth J. Gibbs May 24, 1899

Phillip J. Fixott married Elizabeth Mary Gruchy Feb. 14, 1899

Willard S. Thompson (North Sydney) married Ethel Louise Andrew May 24, 1899