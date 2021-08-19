ANTIGONISH: StFX’s main chow area, in historic Morrison Hall, is undergoing a number of renovations this summer, adding modern technology to the 83-year-old building while maintaining its traditional look and feel.

After the dining hall opened its doors to feed students for the first time on May 5, 1938, the university has now replaced the large front windows with new energy-efficient windows, which will allow them to eliminate the curtains, will allow for more natural light, while also helping to regulate the temperature.

Luc Venedam, facilities management project manager, highlighted how the installation of the new dining hall windows that face University Avenue will maintain the grid design of the original wood, single pane windows.

“The new system is constructed of aluminum with a white finish,” Venedam said in a written statement. “The new thermal glazing provides a large amount of protection from UV transmittance and overall heat gain, which was experienced with the previous window system.”

The thermal glazing is constructed with a ceramic application that covers about 40 per cent of the window, with small ceramic gray dots, similar to the design on the west facing windows in the Mulroney Hall Joyce Atrium.

The results, he indicated, will reduce solar glare and will provide a better, more comfortable dining experience, especially in Morrison’s sun porch area.

“With the improvement to the main dining hall windows, we have also incorporated a variable refrigerant flow cooling and heating system that will allow for better climate control in the dining areas, including Starbucks,” Venedam said. “The design of the system allowed for discrete installation with all mechanical and electrical connections being concealed yet accessible for future maintenance and service.”

Other improvements as part of the upgrades include StFX replacing the main dishwasher, dish tabling system and upcoming replacement of the waste disposal/composting system, along with several new service appliances.

The university is also doubling the size of the “My Kitchen” from the current four stations to eight.

New flooring and furniture has been added, as well as a new sound system and large screen TVs, while also relocating the salad bar and dessert stations to allow for better flow.

Morrison Hall, which is also home to the President’s Office, Wellspring Centre, and food and residence services offices, has been an iconic part of the StFX campus since it was built in 1938 and became the centre of a new building complex on campus.

The building was named in honour of the late Archbishop James Morrison, Bishop of the Diocese of Antigonish from 1912-50, and university chancellor.

It was designed by Jens F. Larsons, the architect who also designed StFX’s University Chapel, Bishops Hall, the old Science Hall, the twin residences of Cameron and MacKinnon Halls, the buildings at the Coady International Institute, and Nicholson Hall.