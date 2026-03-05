Every time I hear the word “modernize,” I brace myself for what is about to disappear.

On paper, modernization sounds harmless – even hopeful. It suggests innovation, efficiency, progress. But in rural Nova Scotia, the word has begun to feel less like a promise and more like a warning. Increasingly, “modernize” appears to mean centralize, digitize, and cut – with little regard for the lived realities of the communities most affected.

What we are witnessing feels less like modernization and more like urbanization.

It began with communications. The provincial government announced plans to “modernize” by shifting information online and reducing advertising in community newspapers and local publications. On a spreadsheet, that may look streamlined. On the ground, it looks like exclusion.

Rural Nova Scotia is older than the provincial average. Many communities still struggle with unreliable broadband and inconsistent cell service. These are not abstract infrastructure gaps; they are daily frustrations. When essential information moves exclusively online, access becomes uneven. If you want to limit who receives public information, moving it behind a screen is an efficient strategy. People cannot read what they cannot load.

Then came the announcement of closures to tourist bureaus and small provincial museums. Again, the rationale was modernization. Again, the impact lands hardest outside urban centres.

Tourist bureaus are not quaint leftovers from a pre-digital age. They are often the first human welcome a visitor receives. They provide maps when GPS fails, advice when algorithms fall short, and local stories that cannot be downloaded. In regions where cell service drops without warning, those physical spaces are not nostalgic – they are practical. Removing them does not strengthen tourism; it weakens the very experience that sets rural Nova Scotia apart.

Small museums face an even deeper threat. These are not faceless institutions. They were built by volunteers, sustained by community historians, and animated by people who understood that preserving local stories matters. Yes, provincial funding helped keep the lights on. But what truly powered these spaces was pride.

When a rural museum closes, it is not like shutting a retail store. Collections scatter. Artifacts lose context. Decades of knowledge walk out the door. The idea that municipalities or community groups can simply “step in” ignores financial reality. Without planning, transition funding, or meaningful consultation, that opportunity feels less like empowerment and more like abandonment.

Now the cuts have reached even further. More than 70 cuts to programs within the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage have been announced. The Publishers Assistance Program is gone. Artists in Communities has ended. The Arts Nova Scotia Artists in Schools program has been cut. Operating grants to arts organizations have been reduced by 30 per cent. The Community Assistance Program for museums has been slashed in half.

This is not trimming excess. This is dismantling infrastructure.

Arts and culture are not decorative add-ons to the provincial economy. They are economic drivers – especially in rural communities. Visitors do not travel here simply for scenery. They come for music festivals in small towns, for local books that tell regional stories, for galleries in repurposed fishing sheds, for museums that explain who we are and how we got here. Culture is not separate from tourism; it is tourism.

Beyond economics lies identity. Our heritage, our artists, our storytellers – they shape how communities see themselves. Programs that place artists in schools and communities do more than fund creativity. They validate rural youth. They remind young people that their stories matter, that they do not have to leave home to find cultural relevance.

There are institutions that endure because they work. There are systems that persist because they serve a purpose beyond profit margins and quarterly efficiencies. To dismiss them because they are not flashy, centralized, or easily digitized is not forward-thinking. It is short-sighted.

Modernization should not mean hollowing out the very places that give this province depth and distinction. If a person’s definition of being “modern” requires erasing the institutions, stories, and talents that define rural Nova Scotia, then perhaps we are not modernizing at all.

Perhaps we are simply forgetting who we are.