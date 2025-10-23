By Alec Bruce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Guysborough Journal

GUYSBOROUGH: If you’re a seasoned and visionary leader with a strong understanding of municipal governance – and a soft spot for long walks along 400 kilometres of coastal charm – the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) may have a job for you.

Bonus points if you’re also skilled in cultivating partnerships, negotiating major initiatives, and driving sustainable growth – with the kind of political acuity that earns trust across council chambers, boardrooms, and community halls alike.

That’s according to the municipality’s new job posting for Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), now running in The Journal and online. MODG hired the executive search firm KBRS earlier this summer for $33,000 plus HST to lead the recruitment process. The firm posted the advertisement this month, with an application deadline of Friday, October 31.

The next CAO will “provide strategic leadership and oversight for all municipal operations, ensuring alignment with Council’s policies and priorities, and compliance with applicable legislation.” The posting also emphasizes the importance of building relationships, advancing strategic initiatives, and understanding the people behind the policies.

“A key element of this role is the commitment to actively engage with the diverse communities across the region – investing time to listen, learn, and understand the unique perspectives, priorities, and challenges of residents,” the ad states. “This effort is essential to ensure that decisions are well-informed, inclusive, and reflective of the varied needs and aspirations of the Municipality as a whole.”

The successful candidate will be expected to “partner with community and industry alike to lead the municipality towards its longer-term goals,” and “navigate the intersection of policy, operations, and high-level strategy, offering sound advice and clear direction to elected officials.”

The ad notes, “A genuine interest in community engagement is essential, as is the willingness to invest time in understanding the diverse needs and perspectives of residents across the Municipality’s expansive geography.”

The posting highlights the value of “guiding teams and developing people, while providing the most experienced team members with the space and autonomy they need to be successful.” An undergraduate degree paired with a professional designation – in accounting, legal, engineering, public administration, finance, or a related field – “would be considered an asset to the position.”

Overall, “The ideal CAO leads with integrity, inspires high-performing teams, and champions continuous improvement to enhance service delivery and quality of life for all.”

The new hire will succeed CAO Barry Carroll, who plans to step down at the end of the year. Carroll, 64, began a phased retirement in 2023. In a previous interview with The Journal, he described the role as “chief advisor to council,” noting that MODG’s unusually experienced staff allows the position to remain focused on strategy, rather than day-to-day operations.

“The key to our ongoing success has been the teamwork that exists within staff and council,” Warden Paul Long told The Journal in June. “That’s something the new CAO will appreciate.”

As for compensation, the ad does not say. But, according to the Government of Canada’s Job Bank, updated in December, chief administrative officers in Nova Scotia earn between $77,000 and $229,000 per year, depending on experience and location, with 95 per cent receiving non-wage benefits such as pensions, health coverage, and paid leave.

Something to ponder, perhaps, on a long walk down one of MODG’s expansive beaches.