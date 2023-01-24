GUYSBOROUGH: The Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) now has access to a local realtor and their potential services which the municipality may need to utilize in the future.

During the regular monthly council meeting on Jan. 18, CAO Barry Carrol advised council that on Dec. 14, an request for proposals (RFP) was forwarded to all the licensed realtors within the municipality, which only garnered one response.

“The recommendation from staff is to award it to Carmel Avery-MacDonald with ViewPoint,” Carrol told council.

The motion, which was moved by Councillor Mary Desmond and seconded by Paul Long, passed unanimously.

Following the meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts told reporters the reason the municipality issued the RFP, was because they were looking to obtain real estate services.

“Be it buying, selling, or whatever, if we choose to go through a real estate firm,” Pitts said. “It was open to all realtors within the municipality, but apparently from the report, we only had one response.”

When asked, he explained it was basically having a realtor on retainer, just in case they needed one.

“They laid out a schematic for services, if we use her for an appraisal, or a sale,” Pitts said. “It’s well within the realms of what other real estate agents are using.”

When asked if there were any plans for attracting developers to establish affordable housing, the warden suggested he floated the idea recently.

“We have some prime residential property in the Cutler’s Brook Estates,” Pitts said. “I’m fairly sure council would make some land there available in regards to affordable housing.”

According to the municipality’s website, Cutler’s Brook Estates is a new neighbourhood taking shape in Guysborough and the subdivision offers lots for single-family homes starting at a half-acre with a price tag of $29,950.

With Phase 2 now under construction, the website highlighted Cutler’s Brook Estates is close to Guysborough’s school, hospital, recreation and shopping facilities, and features sidewalks throughout, public green space and a public wastewater system.

The warden explained they need a viable, reputable organization to come forward to spearhead the project.

“MODG is not going to spearhead it,” Pitts said. “We will certainly partner with an individual or organization, but we won’t be spearheading it.”