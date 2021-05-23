RIVER BOURGEOIS: A Moncton man was arrested in Richmond County for dangerous driving and flight from police, as well as a motor vehicle theft in New Brunswick.

At 7:51 p.m. Saturday evening, a member of Cape Breton RCMP Traffic Services noticed a vehicle travelling at a high speed in the Grand Lake Road area of Sydney. According to a press release issued by the RCMP, the police officer activated the emergency equipment on the police vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle, a New Brunswick plated blue Mazda CX5 reported stolen from the Moncton area on May 17

“The suspect sped away without police in a position to safely follow,” the RCMP stated.

After this incident, the RCMP said “numerous reports” were made of this vehicle driving dangerously, police again encountered the vehicle on Kings Road in the Portage area, and the vehicle sped away.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce said they were able to figure out where the suspect was traveling based on reports to police from the public and “officer observations.”

“Police were able to determine the travel location of the vehicle and successfully deployed a tire deflation device stopping the vehicle on Highway 104 near River Bourgeois,” the release said.

On May 22 at 9:06 p.m., the RCMP said they arrested the driver and lone occupant without incident, and located a hatchet between the driver and passenger seats.

Jordan Maxime Arsenault, 28, is facing criminal charges including: two counts of flight from police; two counts of dangerous driving; two counts of failure to comply with undertaking condition; two counts of failure to comply with probation order; possession of property obtained by crime; and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Arsenault is also facing provincial charges under the Motor Vehicle Act, the Health Protection Act and the Emergency Measures Act, the RCMP said, noting that he is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on May 25.

“The matter is still under investigation,” Joyce told The Reporter. “His entry into Nova Scotia will be an avenue of consideration.”

The RCMP added that the public is encouraged to contact police anywhere in Nova Scotia by calling 1-800-803-RCMP (7267), or 911 during emergencies, to report unsafe driving.

“You may be asked to provide information on the vehicle you are concerned about, the driver, your location, and the behaviour that you’re seeing.”