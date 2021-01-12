MULGRAVE: The Town of Mulgrave is assisting the Royal Canadian Legion in making repairs and upgrades to the town’s cenotaph.

During their regular monthly council meeting on Jan. 4, councillors passed a motion to financially support the legion’s plan to upgrade the cenotaph, which is located in front of the former Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre, which also serves as the location of the town office.

Mayor Ron Chisholm said the cenotaph was in need of upgrades since it stands in front of the former school, and Remembrance Day ceremonies are always held there.

“A donation was asked for from the legion, and council talked it over,” Chisholm said. “One thing is the legion never comes to us for money, they never ask us for money.”

Councillors committed to fund up to 50 per cent of the estimated $4,772 cost of the project.

The mayor suggested there’s really not a better cause to support, because it’s paying respect to the people who served the country.

“It was a consensus that we donate and make the upgrades to the cenotaph,” Chisholm said. “It hasn’t had anything done to it in how long – nobody seems to know – and it’s starting to look the wear.”