Anna Ryan's 91st birthday wish was to take a drive in a Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department truck. Her wish came true on April 25 as she rode in a fire truck around the town with Fire Chief Michael Breen. Contributed photosPictured standing in front of the new pumper truck is Anna Ryan with Mulgrave Fire Chief Michael Breen. The fire department paid $79,500 for the truck with money raised from Chase the Ace, while the Town of Mulgrave paid $41,250 towards the purchase. Breen said new fire hoses and fire ladders will be purchased for this truck with money raised from Chase the Ace and the Nova Scotia firefighters 50/50 weekly draw. Anna Ryan was an auxiliary member for over 40 years, her late husband Eric was a firefighter for many years and he became an honorary member after his retirement from the fire department. Breen says the next thing on Ryan's bucket list is to go sky diving.