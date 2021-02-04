POMQUET: A local community is celebrating after being given the opportunity to enhance the development, sustainability and vitality of their culture and education for generations to come.

During a virtual press conference on Jan. 28, it was announced that École acadienne de Pomquet was getting a facelift to the tune of an $8-million infrastructure and school expansion project.

“We will be awarding $3.4 million to the Pomquet Cultural Centre to make sure they’re better infrastructured to support the Acadian community and the region,” Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, said. “And to make sure this culture, tradition, this history of French-speaking Acadians continues for decades and centuries.”

Nova Scotia Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Zach Churchill said the provincial government was happy to commit to the expansion of the school in Antigonish County.

“The provincial government will be making a significant investment to create new learning spaces and classrooms that will better meet the needs of the growing Acadian and francophone school community of Pomquet,” Churchill said. “I want to thank the local community for their work and leadership on this project, and their tenacity to get it done. This is exciting, and I know that many have been looking forward to this for a while.”

The Nova Scotia Department of Education and Early Childhoold Development intends to match the Government of Canada’s investment of $3,441,270 for the school’s expansion project, through a substantial commitment to create eight new modern classrooms at the existing school.

Churchill indicated this investment is on top of the previous investment from the province to construct the new Centre culturel et communautaire de Pomquet.

The infrastructure project involves the construction of a new community wing and the expansion of its school wing, something that will enable the school to fulfill requirements of the region’s student population, which is growing considerably, the province noted.

According to the minister, these renovations will also allow for the creation and establishment of the proposed cultural centre, which is intended to provide its residents with a gathering place where they can share their heritage.

A release from the province stated the new community facilities will include a daycare centre with room for 20 to 25 children age three and under, a meeting room, a multi-purpose room that can accommodate up to 150 people, an industrial-style kitchen, storage space and two offices.

“The growth of our French-speaking school community is something we can all be proud of here in Nova Scotia,” Churchill said. “The expansion of the existing school, including the addition of a new, modern community centre, will enhance education, recreation and arts support for generations to come.”

Additionally, the Pomquet Area Cultural Recreation Community Development Association (PACRCDA) will contribute $800,000 from funds raised by the community to be allocated to support additional community spaces.

District 5 councillor with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, Rémi Deveau, explained construction on a multi-generational cultural centre will support a vibrant Acadian language and culture in the region.

“When people work together, great things can happen,” Deveau said. “And today is proof of that.”

A very passionate and proud Acadian, Sackville–Preston–Chezzetcook MP Darrell Samson, originally from Petit de Grat, explained the expansion project will serve as an anchor in the Pomquet community.

“Every opportunity to advance the Francophonie in Canada is close to my heart, particularly in my home province of Nova Scotia,” Samson said. “It is by investing at the grassroots level, in small communities, that we can build the foundations of a solid and sustainable Francophonie.”

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway indicated rural Acadian communities are an integral part of the diverse tapestry of Cape Breton and northeastern Nova Scotia.

It didn’t take him long, he said, to learn Pomquet is a great example of what kind of progress communities can make when they come together with a common goal and a common vision.

“It’s because of the people of Pomquet that ground will be broken for construction of a new community wing at the École acadienne de Pomquet, and the creation of the future Pomquet Cultural Community Centre,” Kelloway said. “They are experiencing strong demographic growth, and need appropriate and welcoming infrastructure in order to preserve the vitality of their language and culture.”