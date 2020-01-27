HALIFAX: Municipalities in Cape Breton have partnered with the provincial government on a pilot project to reduce red tape for businesses.

According to the province, the pilot project is designed to help modernize and align regulations across the island.

Together, the municipalities and the province will work to identify specific areas where regulatory approaches can be aligned. The project will also include customer service training for Cape Breton inspectors, putting by-laws on-line to make them more accessible to businesses across the island and aligning land use by-laws.

The pilot is being launched by the Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness, in partnership with Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM), the Town of Port Hawkesbury and the municipalities of Inverness, Richmond and Victoria counties.

Leanne Hachey, executive director of the Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness, told The Reporter she has been working with mayors, wardens, councils, and municipal staff from across the island.

The 12 employees of her office work in three different ways to reduce red tape for business, Hachey said. One is measuring the impact of regulatory proposals on businesses, the other is accessing government services for businesses, and the final is aligning regulations by working with governments, starting with the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) for the past two years.

“We’ve extended that work to start working with governments in Nova Scotia,” Hachey noted. “With the success of that work and with the enthusiasm of the local business community, we wanted to take that work outside of HRM. That’s when we approached the municipalities and the CAOs on the island, and again we’re so pleased that all five said, ‘yes, let’s start a pilot project.’ So it’s not a program or service, it’s just a pilot that we’re going to try for a year or two to see if we can help better align how the province and municipalities on the island regulate in a way that impacts business. But also help the five municipalities work together so that we can avoid having five different by-laws for businesses that work across the five municipalities on the island.”

Hachey said since last summer, and into the fall, the office hosted stakeholder sessions across the island from which a plan was formed. Over the next year, the office will be implementing that plan, including helping municipal units deal with inspector shortages, providing business with the big picture on compliance, and building better relationships between the province and municipalities. The office also wants to help municipalities take a common approach on issues like short-term accommodations.

“We had businesses come and talk to us about the areas they’d like us to look into,” Hachey recalled. “Based on that input, we put together a work plan, with specific actions, because we really want to be action-oriented.”

Hachey noted that the Cape Breton Partnership has been a valuable partner helping with the sessions and working with businesses.

“Anything we can do to improve the experience for Cape Breton business owners is a welcome addition to both our island and our economy,” said Cape Breton Partnership CEO and president Carla Arsenault. “Working together to achieve that just makes sense.”

The office has saved businesses over $34 million annually since its creation in 2015 and is on track to save an additional $10 million annually by the end of 2020.

Reducing red tape is part of the mandate of the Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness. The mandate of the Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness was formally renewed by Premier Stephen McNeil on October 25, 2019.

For the second year in a row, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business has given Nova Scotia an A in its annual Red Tape Report Card, recognizing the province for its efforts to improving the regulatory environment. More information about the Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness can be found at: https://novascotia.ca/regulatoryopportunity/.