GUYSBOROUGH: Despite the leadership of the province changing hands in the last provincial election, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) hopes one project will continue as it was presented under the previous leadership.

Under the Liberal government’s five year highway improvement plan, a roundabout was proposed for the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 16 in Monastery.

During the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting on Sept. 22, discussion centered around the possibility that a T-junction may be used in that location instead of a roundabout, as a cost-saving measure.

Councillors then passed a motion to have staff draft and send a letter to the Department of Public Works, as well as Greg Morrow, their newly elected MLA in Guysborough-Tracadie, to voice their support of a roundabout project.

“The reason we’re more supportive of a roundabout rather than a T, is a roundabout keeps the flow of traffic going much more constantly,” Warden Vernon Pitts said. “There’s no hold up and less chance for accidents.”

He suggested while some people may be nervous of roundabouts, once motorists get used to them, they’re the same as any other section of road.

“My understanding is the property has already been purchased, the new fire hall has already been built, and we’re just hoping they continue forward with it,” Pitts said. “It was a priority for the Department of Transportation and we expect with this government it’s not going to change.”