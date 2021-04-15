New business coming to Port Hawkesbury waterfront

PORT HAWKESBURY: Portside Port Hawkesbury is setting up shop along the waterfront.

The Portside Beer Garden and Restaurant along the Sydney waterfront is a waterfront pub featuring local beer, wine and spirits, as well as local seafood and live local entertainment.

Owner Danny Ellis said the idea for the business arose as a way to develop the waterfront in Sydney, and he hopes to do the same for the town.

“I know Port Hawkesbury is anxious to redevelop their waterfont and I think this might be the cheapest way with the biggest impact for the town,” Ellis told The Reporter.

For the past 40 years, Ellis has been involved in many restaurants and bars around the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

“I was the developer of Governor’s Restaurant, I built that out of a defunct French restaurant. I built the Triangle in Sydney, I’m Daniel from ‘Daniel’s,’ I’ve owned the Capri Club, I owned the Boardwalk Taproom and Eatery, and Portside is just one of the others, and many others beside that,” Ellis explained.

Following the April 6 Port Hawkesbury Town Council meeting, Chief Administrative Officer Terry Doyle said it will be located at the Station House Building and will be similar to the facility on the Sydney waterfront.

“That’s primarily an outdoor facility with live music daily, and serving local craft beer and wine, and a significant food menu,” he noted. “The concentration is on the outdoor venue, but there’s also plans for an indoor tap room area as well which will be much smaller in nature.”

Doyle said the waterfront advisory committee was consulted, town residents were surveyed, and all indicated a food service venue on the waterfront was needed.

“We need people to visit the waterfront. We have facilities there, we’re improving facilities there,” the CAO said. “We need venues there that are going to attract people to be able to use what we’re constructing and approving upon.”

Ellis is hoping to start construction in June with an opening date targeted for July 1.

“It’ll be a complete redevelopment of the building, the complete interior, it’ll be a gut and rebuild. It’ll include modern washrooms, modern kitchen, a small interior bar area,” the owner said. “I like the location, the view is beautiful. I liked everything about it, the development at the creamery is positive. The marina is right here. I really like it. I think it’s beautiful and it really fit with what we’re trying to do.”

Once it’s up and running, Ellis hopes to hire 45-50 employees.

Because of public health restrictions still in place due to the global pandemic, Ellis said this business is a perfect fit for this environment.

“Outdoor dining is still going to be huge this summer,” Ellis stated. “There’s no cruise passengers, and with no cruise passengers in Sydney, we still had probably one of the biggest years we’ve had to date. We hope to bring that outdoor, safe environment to the Strait.”

Portside Port Hawkesbury will offer live entertainment, Ellis noted. He said Portside will build their stage for a five-piece band, and they are in the process of purchasing their PA system.

“John Hines comes down from Port Hawkesbury. Cyril MacPhee has played. We’ve had a lot of artists from Route 19,” he noted of the Sydney site. “We’ll concentrate on the Strait area musicians, but we’ll also mix in our Cape Breton area, Victoria County musicians as well.”

Great food, craft beer and local wines and spirits are also part of the business, according to Ellis.

“We’ll probably have 20 to 24 taps of various beers on tap,” he noted. “We’ll have wines that no one else in the province has, on tap, by the keg. Our wines are fantastic. We have a wine sommelier who consults and helps us with our wine. We have a little bit of everything. Our food is well received, as you can see online, people enjoy our food.”

During his time in the hospitality industry, Ellis said he has never had a more positive relationship with a municipal unit. Although he had inquiries from two other communities in the region, Ellis made up his mind after his first trip to Port Hawkesbury.

“I’ve never met a more accommodating, more eager bunch… anyone I’ve worked with there has been just fantastic. I’ve never encountered that. Everything is positive about the Strait, everyone you meet is smiling, happy,” Ellis said. “They’re fantastic to deal with. I think that goes a long way in developing your waterfront.”

As the owner of a restaurant in the town, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton had to declare a conflict while the new business was discussed. After the meeting, the mayor welcomed Portside Port Hawkesbury to the community.

“As a fellow business owner and member of the Chamber of Commerce, I certainly welcome new restaurants coming to town. I think that’s part of creating Port Hawkesbury as a destination for food experiences,” she added. “It’s about attracting folks into town, whether they’re eating, or gassing up, or shopping, or participating in recreation and entertainment, whether they want to come here to visit so they can stay here permanently as a resident.”