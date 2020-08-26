ANTIGONISH: Representatives with the Antigonish Farmer’s Market say their vendors are extremely relieved to finally moved-in to their brand new building, following a three-month delay due to COVID-19.

The building’s operations manager, Lee Daponte, indicated the construction, which began in October 2019, was slated to conclude with the year-round building being fully operational on May 2, however, they weren’t able to open until August 1.

“Of course, with COVID there were delays, they had to cut back on crews going into the building, the trades and whatnot,” he said. “So, it ended up delaying things.”

Despite experiencing the delay on their opening, Daponte explained they still are unable to run at full capacity – with only half of their approximately 90 vendors being allowed to set up – following provincial health restrictions.

“That was a disappointing part,” he said. “We were all looking forward to a big grand opening with all [of] our vendors – some of our vendors have been around for 25-plus years.”

In the wake of only being opened at a per cent capacity, Daponte suggested that’s not deterring the community’s residents in coming out and supporting their local vendors.

Not surprisingly, the Antigonish Farmer’s Market saw this same support while they were staring the pandemic straight in the face, and needed to change their approach – moving their services on-line.

On the first day of pick-ups on May 2, using their new method, more than 170 orders were fulfilled; through only 30 vendors.