New measures for long-term care, home care workers

HALIFAX: Front-line workers in every public and private long-term care home, residential care facility and home-care agency across the province will now be expected to wear masks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Distribution to workers began over the weekend.

Effective today, masks will be distributed to all front-line workers in residential care and continuing care facilities and to home-care employees.

“Masks are in high demand around the world and we wanted to be sure we had the supply before we started to distribute,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “I know front-line staff are concerned and I’m sorry if we contributed to that. But I can tell you that making sure we have adequate supplies is a full provincial effort – with government and the private sector working together to protect front-line workers who are working to protect Nova Scotians every day.”

The protocol applies to nursing homes and residential care facilities licensed by the Department of Health and Wellness and to private, unlicensed assisted-living facilities, retirement homes, memory-care homes and enriched-care homes.

Home care workers must also wear a mask under the protocol. The protocol also applies to direct care staff in residential facilities funded by the Disability Support Program and licensed by the Minister of Community Services under the Homes for Special Care Act:, as well as adult residential centres, regional rehabilitation centres, residential care facilities, small option homes, developmental residences, and group homes.

All facilities must continue to get masks through existing supply chains. Government will only provide masks to these facilities on an emergency basis. The government is partnering with the Health Association of Nova Scotia to distribute the masks to all facilities.

“We’re now seeing increased community spread and we know from other jurisdictions that this means an increase in cases in long-term care facilities,” said Dr. Robert Strang chief medical officer of health. “It’s almost impossible for people working in long-term care facilities to practise physical distancing given they are helping people who need hands-on care. Wearing a surgical mask is another measure we can use to prevent further spread of infection and protect healthcare workers and those most at risk of becoming severely ill.”