Legislation creates Chéticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay district following court ruling CHÉTICAMP: A new provincial electoral district aimed at strengthening Acadian representation on Cape Breton’s west coast will soon reshape the political map of Inverness County. Legislation introduced Feb. 26 will establish the exceptional riding of Chéticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay, carved from the existing Inverness district. The change follows recommendations…
This content is for PR Monthly members only. Register