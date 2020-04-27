No new COVID-19 cases in Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia for second consecutive day

HALIFAX: For the second day in a row, there were no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after 27 new cases were identified Sunday.

“We will get through this extraordinarily difficult time by pulling together and supporting each another,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “Please continue to reach out to your loved ones, be there for those who are grieving or having a difficult time and know that we will come through this.”

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 645 Nova Scotia tests on April 26 and is operating 24-hours.

“Aggressive and accessible testing remains a critical part of Nova Scotia’s fight against COVID-19. We need to identify and treat as many cases as we can,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “If you have two of these symptoms – fever, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose or headache – please visit the 811 Web site. If you do not have internet access then please call 811.”

As of April 26, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 198 residents and 95 staff.

To date, Nova Scotia has 26,231 negative test results, 900 positive COVID-19 test results and 24 deaths. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90, with 12 individuals currently in hospital, three of those in ICU.

As of today, 509 people have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.