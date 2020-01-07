Nominations open for Kraft Hockeyville 2020 title

NOVA SCOTIA: Kraft Heinz Canada, in partnership with the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), opened nominations for Kraft Hockeyville 2020. Nominations will close February 9th at 11:59 p.m. EST.

In its 14th year, Kraft Hockeyville enables communities across the country to rally together to upgrade local hockey arenas in need of repair and refurbishment. To date, Kraft Hockeyville has awarded $3.5 million to 81 deserving communities across Canada and has celebrated 13 NHL® Pre-Season games in eight different provinces.

The 2020 grand prize winner will have an opportunity to host an NHL® Pre-season Game and receive $250,000 for arena upgrades and the coveted title of Kraft Hockeyville 2020.

Three additional community finalists will also be awarded $25,000 each for arena upgrades and both the winner and each of the three runner-up communities will receive $10,000 to purchase brand new hockey equipment for their minor hockey programs, courtesy of the NHLPA Goals & Dreams Fund.

In order to win the coveted title of Kraft Hockeyville 2020, communities need to have a compelling story that shows their passion and spirit for hockey.

“Every year, we are astonished at the impact that hockey has at the local level all across the country. The stories we hear are emotional, powerful, and connect us all,” says Matt Bruce, Senior Brand Manager, Kraft Heinz Canada. “It’s clear that communities build hockey and hockey builds communities. We want to shine a light on stories that have truly brought communities and people together from all walks of life.”

“We believe that sports and culture are the foundation of healthy communities,” continues Bruce. “Winning Kraft Hockeyville can help a community preserve and enhance that important civic space – to gather, to play, to cheer and to grow today and for the future. Sharing impactful stories, about the players on the ice, maintenance crews, the people behind the concession booth, or fans in the stands, gives Canadians community pride and deepens their love for the game.”

While hockey brings together many Canadian communities and while arenas can be neighbourhood hubs, maintaining arenas can be costly. According to the 2019 Canadian Infrastructure Report Card, one in three recreational or cultural facilities will require investment in the next decade. The category with the most facilities in poor or very poor conditions, or fair conditions requiring investment, is ice arenas.

Visit krafthockeyville.ca for complete contest rules and program details.