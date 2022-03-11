The first missionary to visit Arichat was Father Bailly de Messein, a native of France serving in the diocese of Quebec.

Fr. Bailly was replaced by Father Bourg who directed the parishioners to build a chapel which was completed in 1786. This date also marked the arrival of Dr. William Phelan D.D., Ph.D. from Ireland. On May 18, 1787 Phelan wrote to Bishop D’Esglis stating that he had visited all parts of his district and calculated that there were some 200 Catholic families, two-thirds of whom were French Acadian with the remainder being Scottish and Irish.

Phelan was succeeded, in 1792, by Arichat’s first resident priest, Francois LeJamtel. It was he who secured the parish lands and saw to the construction of a glebe house, parish office, and belfry for the 1786 chapel.

1918

Boudreau, Charles Jacques Jan. 3, parents Jacques Boudreau and Clara Boudreau

Boudreau, Marie Rose Jan. 6, parents Benjamin Boudreau and Martha Gaudet

Doyle, Marie Elizabeth Jan. 9, parents E.C. Doyle and Florence Boutin

Doyle, Charles Leonard Feb. 10, parents Charles Doyle and Blanche Keating

Boudreau, Mary Elizabeth Jan. 30, parents Victore Boudreau and Marie Gaudet

Richard, Marie Marguerite Feb. 21, parents Freddie and Evangeline Richard

Broussard, Margaret Elizabeth Feb. 28, parents Joseph. Broussard and Margaret Hanlan

Boudreau, Jean Ronald March 28, parents Henri Boudreau and Marguerite Forest

Goyetche, Marie Elizabeth April 5, parents Miller Goyetche and Marie Boudreau

Coste, Marie Cecile April 14, parents Arthur Coste and Josephine Landry

Young, Marie Helene April 29, parents Frank Young and Elizabeth Von Roost

Briand, Marie Elizabeth April 30, parents Walter Briand Marie DesRoches

Josse, David Clement May 25, parents Albert Josse and Alice Boudreau

Boucher, Honore Cleophas, parents Henri Boucher and Marie Mury

Gagnon, Wilfred Valma June 5, parents Wilfred Gagnon and Emma Boutin

LeBlanc, Eva Marie June 3, parents Albini LeBlanc and Agnes Dixon

Martel, Marie Yvonne July 15, parents Joseph and Yvonne Martel

Roy, Joseph Henri July 16, parents Miller Roy and Philomene Petitpas

Edwards, Mary Ethel May 17, parents John Edwards and Bridget Malloney

Thibeau, Joseph Eugene Aug. 7, parents Dominique Thibeau and Rose Boudreau

Petitpas, Marie Elizabeth Aug. 8, parents Joseph Petitpas and Marguerite Boucher

Petitpas, Marie Emma June 11, parents Walter Petitpas and Eugenie Briand

Pate, Jean Leon Alex Aug. 21, parents Jean Pate and Cassie McDonald

Madden, Arthur Edmond Sept. 7, parents Willie Madden and Alice Samson

Babin, Norbert Emile Sept. 20, parents Isaic Babin and Barbe Mury

Boudreau, Joseph Henri Valma Oct. 15, parents Edouard Boudreau and Marie Bourque

Boudreau, Marie Catherine Oct. 15, parents Edouard Boudreau and Marie Bourque

LeBlanc, Joseph Oct. 18, parents Casimir LeBlanc and Clara Richard

Comeau, Gerald Louis Nov. 16, parents Adolphe Comeau and Violette LeBlanc

Malloney, Marie Blanche Edith Nov. 16, parents Wallace Malloney and Bertha MacEachern

Sutherland, Donald Thomas Nov. 18, parents Robert Sutherland and Margaret Reilley

Briand, Joseph Alphonse Nov. 29, parents Alphonse Briand and Eva LeBlanc

Boucher, Martha Ethel Dec. 10, parents Simeon Boucher and Clothilde Crispo

LeBlanc, Joseph Henri Dec. 12, parents Jeffrey LeBlanc and Clara Marchand

McGrath, Marie Edith Dec. 19, parents Michael McGrath and Ethel Edwards

1917

Richard, Marie Cecile Dec. 31, parents Pierre and Victoire Richard

Goyetche, Marie Catherine Dec. 26, parents Alphonse Goyetche and Alexina Bonin

Goyetche, Gentil Gustave Dec. 23, parents Jacques Goyetche and Marie Boudreau

Woolfe, Gracieuse Clothilde Dec. 10, parents Alfred Woolfe and Cecile Landry

Goyetche, Joseph Francois Sept. 12, parents Thomas Goyetche and Alvina Boudreau

Gaudet, Joseph Adelard Nov. 7, parents Joseph Gaudet and Marie Goyetche

LeBlanc, Omer Godfrey Sept. 22, parents Godfrey LeBlanc and Naomi Landry

LeBlanc, Joseph Marine Sept. 1, parents Casimir Leblanc and Clara Richard

Tyrrell, John James Aug. 27, parents John Tyrell and Agatha Sullivan

Boudreau, Alexandre Phillipe Aug. 22, parents Simon Boudreau and Caroline Gaudet

Richard, Marie Aug. 13, parents Georges Richard and Stella Martel

Goyetche, Marie Francoise Aug. 1, parents Georges Goyetche and Irene Boucher