The first missionary to visit Arichat was Father Bailly de Messein, a native of France serving in the diocese of Quebec.
Fr. Bailly was replaced by Father Bourg who directed the parishioners to build a chapel which was completed in 1786. This date also marked the arrival of Dr. William Phelan D.D., Ph.D. from Ireland. On May 18, 1787 Phelan wrote to Bishop D’Esglis stating that he had visited all parts of his district and calculated that there were some 200 Catholic families, two-thirds of whom were French Acadian with the remainder being Scottish and Irish.
Phelan was succeeded, in 1792, by Arichat’s first resident priest, Francois LeJamtel. It was he who secured the parish lands and saw to the construction of a glebe house, parish office, and belfry for the 1786 chapel.
1918
Boudreau, Charles Jacques Jan. 3, parents Jacques Boudreau and Clara Boudreau
Boudreau, Marie Rose Jan. 6, parents Benjamin Boudreau and Martha Gaudet
Doyle, Marie Elizabeth Jan. 9, parents E.C. Doyle and Florence Boutin
Doyle, Charles Leonard Feb. 10, parents Charles Doyle and Blanche Keating
Boudreau, Mary Elizabeth Jan. 30, parents Victore Boudreau and Marie Gaudet
Richard, Marie Marguerite Feb. 21, parents Freddie and Evangeline Richard
Broussard, Margaret Elizabeth Feb. 28, parents Joseph. Broussard and Margaret Hanlan
Boudreau, Jean Ronald March 28, parents Henri Boudreau and Marguerite Forest
Goyetche, Marie Elizabeth April 5, parents Miller Goyetche and Marie Boudreau
Coste, Marie Cecile April 14, parents Arthur Coste and Josephine Landry
Young, Marie Helene April 29, parents Frank Young and Elizabeth Von Roost
Briand, Marie Elizabeth April 30, parents Walter Briand Marie DesRoches
Josse, David Clement May 25, parents Albert Josse and Alice Boudreau
Boucher, Honore Cleophas, parents Henri Boucher and Marie Mury
Gagnon, Wilfred Valma June 5, parents Wilfred Gagnon and Emma Boutin
LeBlanc, Eva Marie June 3, parents Albini LeBlanc and Agnes Dixon
Martel, Marie Yvonne July 15, parents Joseph and Yvonne Martel
Roy, Joseph Henri July 16, parents Miller Roy and Philomene Petitpas
Edwards, Mary Ethel May 17, parents John Edwards and Bridget Malloney
Thibeau, Joseph Eugene Aug. 7, parents Dominique Thibeau and Rose Boudreau
Petitpas, Marie Elizabeth Aug. 8, parents Joseph Petitpas and Marguerite Boucher
Petitpas, Marie Emma June 11, parents Walter Petitpas and Eugenie Briand
Pate, Jean Leon Alex Aug. 21, parents Jean Pate and Cassie McDonald
Madden, Arthur Edmond Sept. 7, parents Willie Madden and Alice Samson
Babin, Norbert Emile Sept. 20, parents Isaic Babin and Barbe Mury
Boudreau, Joseph Henri Valma Oct. 15, parents Edouard Boudreau and Marie Bourque
Boudreau, Marie Catherine Oct. 15, parents Edouard Boudreau and Marie Bourque
LeBlanc, Joseph Oct. 18, parents Casimir LeBlanc and Clara Richard
Comeau, Gerald Louis Nov. 16, parents Adolphe Comeau and Violette LeBlanc
Malloney, Marie Blanche Edith Nov. 16, parents Wallace Malloney and Bertha MacEachern
Sutherland, Donald Thomas Nov. 18, parents Robert Sutherland and Margaret Reilley
Briand, Joseph Alphonse Nov. 29, parents Alphonse Briand and Eva LeBlanc
Boucher, Martha Ethel Dec. 10, parents Simeon Boucher and Clothilde Crispo
LeBlanc, Joseph Henri Dec. 12, parents Jeffrey LeBlanc and Clara Marchand
McGrath, Marie Edith Dec. 19, parents Michael McGrath and Ethel Edwards
1917
Richard, Marie Cecile Dec. 31, parents Pierre and Victoire Richard
Goyetche, Marie Catherine Dec. 26, parents Alphonse Goyetche and Alexina Bonin
Goyetche, Gentil Gustave Dec. 23, parents Jacques Goyetche and Marie Boudreau
Woolfe, Gracieuse Clothilde Dec. 10, parents Alfred Woolfe and Cecile Landry
Goyetche, Joseph Francois Sept. 12, parents Thomas Goyetche and Alvina Boudreau
Gaudet, Joseph Adelard Nov. 7, parents Joseph Gaudet and Marie Goyetche
LeBlanc, Omer Godfrey Sept. 22, parents Godfrey LeBlanc and Naomi Landry
LeBlanc, Joseph Marine Sept. 1, parents Casimir Leblanc and Clara Richard
Tyrrell, John James Aug. 27, parents John Tyrell and Agatha Sullivan
Boudreau, Alexandre Phillipe Aug. 22, parents Simon Boudreau and Caroline Gaudet
Richard, Marie Aug. 13, parents Georges Richard and Stella Martel
Goyetche, Marie Francoise Aug. 1, parents Georges Goyetche and Irene Boucher