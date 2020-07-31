The first missionary to visit Arichat was Father Bailly de Messein, a native of France serving in the diocese of Quebec.

Father Bailly was replaced by Father Bourg who directed the parishioners to build a chapel which was completed in 1786. This date also marked the arrival of Dr. William Phelan D.D., Ph.D. from Ireland.

On May 18, 1787 Father Phelan wrote to Bishop D’Esglis stating that he had visited all parts of his district and calculated that there were some 200 Catholic families, two-thirds of whom were French Acadian with the remainder being Scottish and Irish.

Father Phelan was succeeded, in 1792, by Arichat’s first resident priest, Francois LeJamtel. It was he who secured the parish lands and saw to the construction of a glebe house, parish office, and belfry for the 1786 chapel.

