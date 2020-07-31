The first missionary to visit Arichat was Father Bailly de Messein, a native of France serving in the diocese of Quebec.
Father Bailly was replaced by Father Bourg who directed the parishioners to build a chapel which was completed in 1786. This date also marked the arrival of Dr. William Phelan D.D., Ph.D. from Ireland.
On May 18, 1787 Father Phelan wrote to Bishop D’Esglis stating that he had visited all parts of his district and calculated that there were some 200 Catholic families, two-thirds of whom were French Acadian with the remainder being Scottish and Irish.
Father Phelan was succeeded, in 1792, by Arichat’s first resident priest, Francois LeJamtel. It was he who secured the parish lands and saw to the construction of a glebe house, parish office, and belfry for the 1786 chapel.
1940
Goyetche, Charles David
Marchand, Itta Mariane
Boudreau, Joseph Rudolphe
LeBlanc, Marie Bertha
Martel, Francois Roderick
Stone, Marie Marguerite
Josse, Marguerite Louise
DesRoches, Paul Bathlèmeé
Edwards, MaryAnneTheresa
Doré, Marie Christine
Richard, Joseph Valentin
Binet, John Reynold
1941
LeBlanc, Marie Isabella
Boudreau, Louis Clément
Latimer, Olive Emilie
Martel, Marie Jeannette
Martel, Joseph Hubert
Goyetche, David Thomas
David, Joseph Gerald
Boucher, Joseph Donald
Goyetche, Joseph Napoleon
LeBrun, Virginie Ann
Peebles, Caroline Ana
Marchand, Marie Francine
LeBlanc, Marie Jeanne
Babin, Marie Mathilda
LeBlanc, Joseph André
Stone, John David
O’Hearn, Daniel Peter
Boudreau, Cléophas Omer
Bonin, Joseph Francois
Luce, Marie Christine
McEachen, Joseph Thomas
Josse, Marie Lucille
LeBlanc, Carroll Charles
1942
Forgeron, Lucille Edwina
Bouchard, Emile
Coste, Joseph Gerald
David, Ulysse Amedee
Boudreau, Joseph Amedee
McGrath, Mary Caroline
Binet, Marie Marilyn
Lowry, Marie Cecile
Benoit, Marie Helene
Gaydet, Marie Helene
Boudreau, Marie Aline
LeBlanc, Edward James
Boudreau, Yvette Marie
1943
Babin, Marie Jeanne
Stone, Marie Margaret
Babin, Madeleine Claire
Josse, Marie Viola