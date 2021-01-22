One of Arichat’s most outstanding priests was Father Jean-Baptiste Maranda who arrived in 1835.
Within three months, he had completed a thorough visitation of the parish finding 2,300 parishioners, 1,300 of whom were communicants. One-fifth of the total population of 3,267 was Irish, with the remainder Acadian.
Maranda discovered some dissension in the parish. The construction of the new church had consumed some 1,500 pounds and there were those who were reluctant to see more demands on their hard-earned money. But Maranda forged ahead canvassing the parish and securing promises of 630 pounds with only three parishioners refusing to participate.
On October 15, 1837 the Diocese of Arichat formally opened its cathedral.
Disaster struck the parish in November of 1838 when the presbytery was lost to fire. Tragically, the records of the first 52 years of the parish were destroyed. These were of incalculable historical value in that Arichat is the oldest parish in the Diocese of Antigonish.
Once again Maranda forged ahead and by June of 1840 a new presbytery was completed.
1945
Arsenault, Thomas Paul, parents Joseph Arsenault and Marie Boudreau
David, Clarence Elzear, parents Amedee David and Marguerite Richard
LeBlanc, Medric Ernest, parents Raymond LeBlanc and Blanche Hureau
Coste, Francois Edgar, parents Albert Coste and Marie Mius
Acton, Thomas Richard, parents Thomas Acton and Mary Stone
Boucher, Elizabeth Anne, parents Cornelius Boucher and Emma Terrio
Boudreau, Joseph Daniel, parents David and Elizabeth Boudreau
Binet, Edith Elaine, parents Morton Binet and Cecilia Boudreau
Fougere, Mary Evelyn, parents Joseph Fougere and Ruth Jollymore
1946
Britten, Denis Francis, parents Francis Britten and Marie Landry
Brousell, Marie Violet, parents Henry Brousell and Marie Bonin
Smith, Austin Trueman, parents John Smith and Libby Williams
Marchand, George David, parents Marie Rachel Marchand
Boudreau, Pierre Georges, parents Alexandre Boudreau and Marie Claire Marchand
Babin, Anne Barbe, parents Joseph Babin and Marie Boudreau
Bonin, George Roderick, parents Joseph Bonin and Mary Howlette
LeBlanc, Ernest Dennis, parents Joseph Leblanc and Marie Fougere
Goyetche, M. Jeanne Geneve, parent Barbara Goyetche
Boudreau, Joseph Adolphe, parents Cyril Boudreau and Marie Arsenault
Cosman, Earle Arthur, parents Earle Cosman and Jessie Campbell
DeCoste, Mary Alvina Diona, parents Arthur DeCoste and Marguerite Marchand
White, Paul Gerard, parents Paul (Eugene) White and Margaret Goyetche
Dort, Andrew, James Albert, parents Albert Dort and Anita Forest
Marchand, Marjorie Anne, parent Marie Marchand
Josse, Raymond Paul, parents Freeman Josse and Marie Briand
Boudreau, Marie Helene, parents Joseph and Marie Boudreau
LeBrun, Gerald, parents Gerald LeBrun and Alice Williams
Whittingham, David Ernest, parents Maurice Whittingham and Thelma McDonald
LeBlanc, Marie Pauline, parents Amedee LeBlannc and Therese Goyetche
Madden, Maria Catherine, parents Daniel Madden and Magdalena Van de Bunt
Van de Bunt, Marie Magdalena, parents Adrionus Van de Brunt and Marie Venendaal
1947
Boudreau, Marie Sylvia, parents Joseph Boudreau and Marie Briand
Boudreau, Marie Adele, parents David and Marie Boudreau
Terrio, Guy Denis, parents Jean-Baptiste Terrio and May LeBlanc
Boudreau, Marie Vivian, parents Jean and Marie Boudreau
David, Paul Alcide, parents Dominique David and Clarisse Marchand
Bonin, Amable Charles, parents Joseph Bonin and Mary Brousell
Hull, Paul Robert, parents Henry Hull and Mary Boudreau
Goyetche, Raymond Amedee, parents s Joseph Amedee Goyetche and Blanche Boudreau
Marchand, Marie Lena, parents Joseph Marchand and Elizabeth Samson
Hearn, Claire Marie, parents Wilfred Hearn and Mary Laura Donahoe
Boudreau, Joseph Raymond, parents Benedict Boudreau and Clara Marchand
LaVandier, Gerald Antoine, parents s Gerald LeVandier and Marie Cecile DeCoste
Britten, Sharon Anne, parents Francis Britten andMary Landry
McDonald, James Douglas, parents James McDonald and Marie (Rita) Boudreau
LeBlanc, David Michel, parents s Jeffrey Charles LeBlanc and Jean Power
DeCoste, Joseph Ronald, parents Arthur DeCoste and Marguerite Marchand
DeCoste, M. Emillie Shirley, parents Joseph (Jeffrey) DeCoste and Anna DeWolfe
Babin, Jean Daniel, parents Albinie Babin and Marie Boudreau
Johnston, Kenneth John, parents William Johnston and Catherine O’Hearn
Forgeron, Marie Edna, parents Stanley Forgeron and Marie LeBlanc