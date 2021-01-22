One of Arichat’s most outstanding priests was Father Jean-Baptiste Maranda who arrived in 1835.

Within three months, he had completed a thorough visitation of the parish finding 2,300 parishioners, 1,300 of whom were communicants. One-fifth of the total population of 3,267 was Irish, with the remainder Acadian.

Maranda discovered some dissension in the parish. The construction of the new church had consumed some 1,500 pounds and there were those who were reluctant to see more demands on their hard-earned money. But Maranda forged ahead canvassing the parish and securing promises of 630 pounds with only three parishioners refusing to participate.

On October 15, 1837 the Diocese of Arichat formally opened its cathedral.

Disaster struck the parish in November of 1838 when the presbytery was lost to fire. Tragically, the records of the first 52 years of the parish were destroyed. These were of incalculable historical value in that Arichat is the oldest parish in the Diocese of Antigonish.

Once again Maranda forged ahead and by June of 1840 a new presbytery was completed.

