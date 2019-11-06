ANTIGONISH: The Nova Major Bantams are on a roll after earning two wins last weekend.

The Novas doubled the Truro Bearcats 4-2 on Saturday at the Antigonish Arena before dropping the Wear Well Bombers 6-0 on Sunday at the Keating Centre.

On Saturday, Tyler Peddle scored twice, Ray MacKinnon scored the winner and Alexander MacIsaac also found the back of the net. On Sunday, Peddle added two more goals, while Clint MacLaughlin, Ryan Hayes, Tully Grant, and Rory Wood handled the scoring. Jack Milner stopped all 30 shots he faced for the shutout.

The wins helped the Novas keep pace in a tight standings race. The local squad has 16 points on the season, which ties them with three other teams for second place and only puts them one point off a tie for first.

Coach Jamie Mattie said the team dropped two games the previous weekend so it was important to come out strong this time around.

“At the beginning of the season, we were keeping the goals against down and we were at the top of the league in that [category],” said Mattie. “In saying that, we still have a lot of work to do in the defensive zone. We were getting contributions for the most part at the start of the season, from basically a select few players and now it’s trending towards a more balanced attack.”

The Novas are hosting provincials in March and Mattie says the team’s ultimate goal is coming away with the Nova Scotia banner. When asked if this has put extra pressure on the team, Mattie says they have a number of returning players this year who are disciplined, grounded, and understand the team has the ability to be one of the best in the league.

“I think, for the most part, everyone is handling that very well,” he said. “Everybody is coming together as a group, which is of extreme importance.”

The Novas hit the ice on Saturday against the Pro Hockey Life harbour Storm at the Antigonish Arena and Sunday against the Truro Bearcats. The following weekend they will be on the road in New Brunswick for the Monctonian tournament.