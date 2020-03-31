Nova Scotia now has 147 cases of COVID-19 after 20 new cases identified

HALIFAX: As of today, Nova Scotia has 147 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Twenty new cases were identified Monday, March 30. Most cases are connected to travel or a known case. As reported yesterday, public health has concluded that one case is the result of transmission within the community.

To date, four staff and two residents of long-term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. Appropriate infection prevention and control measures are in place for both residents and staff.

It is now more important than ever for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health orders and directives – practise good hygiene, maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from others, limit essential gatherings to no more than five people and stay at home as much as possible.

The individuals affected range in age from under 10 to over 80. Four individuals are currently in hospital. Ten individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

Public health is working to identify people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days. As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better. If they are concerned about COVID-19 they can go to: https://811.novascotia.ca/ and use the on-line assessment tool. Anyone referred to an assessment site by 811 will be tested.

To date, Nova Scotia has 5,763 negative test results.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

Testing numbers are updated daily at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

A state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and remains in effect until noon, April 5.