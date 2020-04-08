Nova Scotia total now up to 342 with 32 new cases confirmed

HALIFAX: As of today, Nova Scotia has 342 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Thirty-two new cases were identified Tuesday.

In the Eastern Zone, three more cases have been confirmed for a total of 33 in the area covering Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia. For more information, go to: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed more than 700 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday and is now operating 24 hours.

While most cases in Nova Scotia have been connected to travel or a known case, there is now community spread. That is why travel has been removed as a requirement for testing for COVID-19.

The list of symptoms being screened for has also expanded. Those with two or more of the following symptoms: fever; new or worsening cough; a sore throat; a runny nose; and a headache – should visit https://811.novascotia.ca/ to determine if a call 811 to for further assessment is warranted.

To date, Nova Scotia has 11,346 negative test results, 342 positive COVID-19 test results and one death. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Eleven individuals are currently in hospital, five of those in ICU. Seventy-seven individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days. As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better.

It is now more important than ever for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health orders and directives – practise good hygiene, maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from others, limit essential gatherings to no more than five people and stay at home as much as possible.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, daily testing numbers, handwashing posters, and fact sheets at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus .

A state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and extended to April 19.

There are 22 primary assessment centres in Nova Scotia: 21 operated by Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) – including St. Marth’s Regional Hospital and Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital – and one operated by the IWK Health Centre. Temporary primary assessment centres are operating in two communities.

Two mobile assessment centres are being established by NSHA to do community-based testing; Emergency Health Services operates two field assessment units, one in Halifax Regional Municipality and one in Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

The first death in the province was on April 6, a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions died in hospital in the Eastern Zone as a result of complications related to COVID-19.