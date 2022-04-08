As volunteer members of the Strait Richmond Community Health Board, we work together to improve the health of our communities through our legislated role in the health system.

We are raising our concerns and mobilizing others to speak up about Nova Scotia Power’s proposed rate increases. In a province where close to 40 per cent of Nova Scotians are struggling to pay their current power bills, an additional rate increase will result in greater inequity while increasing energy poverty across the province.

When residents of our province are forced to decide between whether to heat or eat, we all need to take a step back to examine our values as Nova Scotians. Energy Poverty has far reaching implications for our health including depression, cardiovascular disease, inflammation and lower levels of well-being. A rate increase will have a direct impact on the health and well-being of many while potentially putting additional pressure on our overburdened healthcare system.

As the cost of essentials (food, gas, energy) continues to rise, we encourage everyone to consider the overall impact a rate increase will have on the lives of the residents of this province. Electricity is a basic need and people should not have to choose between heating their home or eating.

We encourage everyone to let the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board know how a rate increase would affect you and how you feel about this issue.

Strait Richmond Community Health Board