Novas hosting Major Bantam provincials

ANTIGONISH: The Nova Major Bantams will host the Major Bantam provincial championship tournament from March 12-15 at the Keating Millennium Centre.

The Novas are coming off their most successful season ever, topping the regular season standings at 24-8-0-1. With 49 points, the St. Margaret’s Bay Gulls were tied in points with the Novas, but the Novas won the regular season series 2-1.

The Novas are led by Tyler Peddle, who finished the 2019-20 regular season with a league-leading 57 goals and 27 assists for 84 points. Tully Grant was also a sniper for the Novas, with 20 goals and 27 assists for the seventh spot in the scoring race.

The goaltending tandem of Jack Milner and Jeffery Quinn finished second and third in goals against averages, with numbers of 2.10 and 2.31 respectively. Milner had the top save percentage in the league (.920) and Quinn wasn’t far behind that (.910). Collectively, Milner and Quinn allowed the fewest goals in their combined 33 games, with 76 goals in total. Offensively, the Novas had the number two offense in the league, with 137 goals. Only Kings Mutual outgunned that, with 161 goals.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, March 12:

Noon: The Gulls vs The Novas

2 p.m.: Joneljim Cougars vs Bedford Barons

4 p.m.: The Rangers vs Kings Mutual

6:30 p.m.: Wear Well Bombers vs The Gulls

Friday, March 13:

8 a.m. Bedford Barons vs The Rangers

10 a.m. Wear Well Bombers vs The Novas

Noon Kings Mutual vs Joneljim Cougars

2 p.m. The Gulls vs Bedford Barons

4 p.m. The Novas vs The Rangers

6 p.m. Joneljim Cougars vs Wear Well Bombers

8 p.m. Kings Mutual vs The Gulls

Saturday, March 14:

8 a.m. The Novas vs Joneljim Cougars

10 a.m. Bedford Barons vs Kings Mutual

Noon The Rangers vs Wear Well Bombers

5 p.m. Crossover (4 vs 1)

7:30 p.m. Crossover (3 vs 2)

Sunday, March 14:

10 a.m. Bronze Medal Game

1 p.m. Championship Game